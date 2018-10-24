×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Benny sets table for Red Sox in 8-4 Game 1 World Series win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    24 Oct 2018, 10:12 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn't hesitate to use his lefties against Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and Andrew Benintendi delivered.

The left fielder had four hits in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night and scored three times in Boston's 8-4 victory.

Benintendi had one four-hit game in the regular season but had never topped two in a postseason game.

The Dodgers' entire lineup was right-handed against Boston lefty Chris Sale. But Cora let lefties Benintendi, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. face Kershaw.

"For the most part we executed what we were trying to do," Benintendi said.

The 24-year-old Benintendi became the second left-handed hitter to go 3 for 3 in a game against Kershaw.

"Up and down the lineup there's not an easy out. We're going to grind out at-bats," Benintendi said.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
World Series Game 1 to be cold one for Dodgers, Red Sox
RELATED STORY
Red Sox finish off Astros in 5 games, head to World Series
RELATED STORY
Dodgers beat Brewers in Game 7, face Red Sox in World Series
RELATED STORY
Red Sox sail into World Series, set for ace Sale's return
RELATED STORY
World Series: How the Dodgers and Red Sox match up
RELATED STORY
Red Sox-Dodgers in '46 World Series? Not part of the program
RELATED STORY
Red Sox beat Dodgers 8-4 at Fenway in World Series opener
RELATED STORY
Red Sox ace Sale feeling better, set to start in Series
RELATED STORY
Cora has put players 1st during Red Sox run to World Series
RELATED STORY
Benintendi, Red Sox hold off Astros 8-6 for 3-1 ALCS lead
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us