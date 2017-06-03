Blach tosses complete-game shutout as Giants crush Phillies

Ty Blach starred for the San Francisco Giants in MLB on Friday.

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 11:39 IST

Ty Blach of the San Francisco Giants

Ty Blach tossed his first-career complete-game shutout in the San Francisco Giants' 10-0 MLB rout of the Philadelphia Phillies, while Clayton Kershaw reached a milestone.

The 26-year-old hurler has now won his last four starts to improve to 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA on the season. Blach struck out four batters and walked none in Friday's gem.

Since giving up eight runs in three innings to the Cincinnati Reds on May 6, Blach has allowed just eight earned runs in five starts, spanning 37.5 innings.

Denard Span was just as impressive at the plate, collecting five hits, three runs scored and an RBI. It was the veteran outfielder's first multi-hit game since May 19.

Kershaw became the second-quickest pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

The red-hot Houston Astros crushed the Texas Rangers 7-1 to move 23 games above .500 for the first time since the end of 2001.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Pirates saw off the New York Mets 12-7, the Washington Nationals eased past the Oakland Athletics 13-3, the Seattle Mariners downed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4, the Minnesota Twins were too good for the Los Angeles Angels 11-5, the Detroit Tigers claimed a 15-5 win over the Chicago White Sox, the Kansas City Royals blanked the Cleveland Indians 4-0 and the Toronto Blue Jays accounted for the New York Yankees 7-5.

The Chicago Cubs overcame the St Louis Cardinals 3-2, the San Diego Padres were 8-5 winners against the Colorado Rockies, the Boston Red Sox lost 3-2 to the Baltimore Orioles, the Miami Marlins topped the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 and the Reds overcame the Atlanta Braves 3-2.

VARGAS BLANKS INDIANS

Royals ace Jason Vargas also tossed a complete-game shutout. Vargas allowed just seven hits while striking out three batters. He is now 7-3 with a 2.08 ERA this season.

Pirates catcher Elias Diaz slugged his first-career home run while driving in six runs to help the Pirates against the Mets. Josh Harrison added three hits with two runs scored, a home run and two RBIs.

TIGERS PUMMLE HOLLAND

White Sox starter Derek Holland was torched for eight earned runs in just over two two innings against the Tigers. Chicago ended up losing as Detroit recorded 12 extra-base hits, and Holland fell to 4-5 with a 3.43 ERA this season.

Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez added to Holland and the White Sox's woes by finishing the game a single shy of a cycle.

ALL RISE FOR JUDGE AARON

It is nice being in the cheap seats when Aaron Judge is at the plate. Despite Judge's MLB-leading 18th home run, the Yankees still lost to the Blue Jays.

Another day, another game where @TheJudge44 makes all of our jaws drop. pic.twitter.com/tg15ZyBQZO — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2017

CARDINALS AT CUBS

The hangover period in Chicago should have ended by now. At this point, the Cubs are just flat out struggling. Brief spurts of form have been clouded by losing streaks and cold bats. St Louis have been in a similar boat, so it will be interesting to see which team can get out of a rut this weekend.