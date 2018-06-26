Blake Snell continues breakout season

Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays pounced on the Washington Nationals with a comprehensive 11-0 win.

Omnisport NEWS News 26 Jun 2018, 12:16 IST 164 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Blake Snell

Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Monday, which lead to a convincing 11-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

Snell, who tossed six no-hit innings, finished the game with just one hit allowed and 10 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. He improved to 10-4 with a 2.31 ERA this season.

Rays 22-year-old first baseman Jake Bauers collected four hits with two runs scored and a walk. But it was Kevin Kiermaier who really blew the doors open with a second-inning grand slam.

Tampa Bay has produced a number of elite pitchers over the past decade and it appears Snell is another on his way to stardom.

Nationals star Bryce Harper had another disappointing game, finishing 0 for 2 with a walk. He is now batting just .217 this season and may be costing himself money during free agency this off-season.



KELLER ONE FOR THE FUTURE

The Kansas City Royals are not very good this season, but they may have found one for the future in starter Brad Keller, who tossed seven shutout innings in a 2-0 win over the Angels. Keller, now 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA this season, has made four starts since moving out of the bullpen, and has allowed just six runs in 22 2/3 innings.



MILLER WITH SEASON DEBUT TO FORGET

Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller made his season debut, but looked a bit rusty while allowing five earned runs off six hits, and two walks, in a 9-5 loss to the Marlins. Miller has posted ERAs or 6.15 and 4.09 in two seasons with Arizona after four straight years with sub-4.00 ERAs with the St Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.



MONDAY'S RESULTS

Oakland Athletics 5-4 Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals 2-0 LA Angels

New York Yankees 4-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Seattle Mariners 5-3 Baltimore Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 New York Mets

Tampa Bay Rays 11-0 Washington Nationals

Miami Marlins 9-5 Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves 5-4 Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers 7-4 San Diego Padres

Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 Houston Astros

St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Cleveland Indians

LA Dodgers 2-1 Chicago Cubs



YANKEES AT PHILLIES

New York got the best of Philadelphia on Monday with Aroldis Chapman slamming the door on a 4-2 win. Both teams look like prime post-season contenders, and they may both be active before the July 31 trade deadline. The Yankees are in a heated battle with the Boston Red Sox for the AL East crown, while the Phillies are battling the Nationals and Braves in the NL East.