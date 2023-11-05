Blake Snell Free Agency: Top 5 landing spots for former Cy Young winner, explored

Blake Snell is about to be one of the hottest names on the free agent market. The star left-hander is going to be a target for a lot of teams, as he's the presumptive Cy Young award winner in the NL (which would be his second award of that nature). Here are the best teams that should be interested in the ace.

Where Blake Snell should go in free agency

5) Baltimore Orioles

Can the Orioles afford Blake Snell?

Blake Snell may be too expensive for the Baltimore Orioles, but he is a signing that makes sense. Their rotation was lackluster last year, and this is a logical next step for a young and talented organization. They made the leap to a genuine contender, so now it's time to cement themselves as the favorites. This would potentially hamper their ability to pay players later, but the window is open now.

4) Atlanta Braves

Nothing stings like being the best regular season by a fair margin and not winning a single playoff series. That's what happened to the Atlanta Braves, who had a bit of a bump in the road with postseason pitching. Snell would answer that problem, and he'd make them an even more formidable force for the 162-game regular season.

3) New York Yankees

Left-handed pitchers do well in Yankee Stadium, and the New York Yankees might have a less-than-inspiring Carlos Rodon as the only left-handed pitcher in their rotation next year. A bona fide Cy Young-caliber player, Snell fits perfectly there. It's just a matter of if they want to spend money on the rotation or on the underwhelming offense.

2) Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers may or may not be signing Shohei Ohtani, but he can't pitch in 2024. Clayton Kershaw is only getting older, and their rotation has been shattered by injury recently. Snell is a dependable and supremely talented player that they're familiar with. It makes total sense for the Dodgers to go after him.

1) Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Snell could be the target of Dave Dombrowski and company. If they are unable to bring Aaron Nola back (currently $100 million apart on a deal), then reports suggest that Snell could be their top target. The Phillies made it to the NLCS for a second straight year, but couldn't get back to and win the World Series. Snell's signing would make them a serious contender to do that.