Blue Jays fans were left disheartened and dispirited after witnessing their team suffer a second consecutive shutout loss against the New York Yankees. As the scoreboard read 6-0 in favor of the Yankees at Rogers Centre, the collective sentiment among Toronto faithful could be summarized in one phrase:

"Stay home Jays." - One fan posted.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How did the Yankees perform tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays?

Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole put on a masterful performance, sealing his candidacy for the Cy Young Award with a shutout display. Cole's impeccable 2.63 ERA and an American League-best 209 innings pitched cemented his status as one of the league's elite pitchers.

In the quest to become the first Yankees pitcher to earn the prestigious accolade, Cole became only the 12th active pitcher to record 300 starts.

Adding salt to the Blue Jays' wounds, Aaron Judge flexed his power with two home runs, making it his 36th and 37th for the season. Giancarlo Stanton chipped in with a two-run single, further amplifying the Yankees' dominance.

As the Yankees celebrated their back-to-back victories over the Blue Jays, fans in Toronto couldn't help but question whether their team was truly built for playoff success. The consecutive shutout losses raised concerns about the team's ability to perform when it matters most:

"Absolute embarrassment" - Added another angry fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With the playoffs looming, Blue Jays faithful are left hoping for a miraculous turnaround, but the recent performances have left them with more questions than answers. The Yankees are currently sitting six games behind the Blue Jays who currently hold the third seed on the American League Wild Card.

It is unlikely that the team from Toronto will be left out of the playoffs. However, their recent performance has perhaps proven that they are not quite ready for postseason glory.