Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios was holding his own, and more, against his former team, the Minnesota Twins, when he was removed from the game in the fourth inning.

Berrios struck out five while walking one and allowing only three hits in three innings. He walked Twins’ Game 1 hero Royce Lewis in the fourth, which would turn out to be his final involvement in the game.

In what was a must-win game for the Blue Jays, manager John Schneider made an eyebrow-raising move when he pulled Berrios. He turned to his bullpen and brought on veteran southpaw Yusei Kikuchi.

The move didn’t age well. Kikuchi conceded an infield single to Max Kepler and a walk to load the bases with zero outs for Carlos Correa. The All-Star shortstop scored the game’s first run, while Willi Castro went on to drive in another. Those two runs ultimately proved to be decisive.

"The Jays get a double play but the Twins add another run in the process" - Talkin' Baseball

Naturally, Blue Jays fans aren’t pleased with Schneider’s decision-making.

Kikuchi was pulled in the bottom of the fifth, making Schneider’s initial call even more baffling. The Blue Jays coaching staff will certainly have some questions to answer after the game.

Did analytics play a role behind Jose Berrios being removed?

The Minnesota Twins had four left-handed hitters in their line-up. Data suggests that Yusei Kikuchi has fared better against lefties this season in comparison to Jose Berrios.

Kikuchi has held lefties to a .214 average with only six home runs, while Berrios has managed .261 and allowed 16 home runs.

So maybe there was a method behind the madness, after all. However, Schneider's decision eventually didn't pay off.

"Tough one..Jose Berrios watches as the Twins celebrate at Target Field. #BlueJays" - Hazel Mae

The Twins are headed to the ALDS, where they will face AL West winners, the Houston Astros.

The result also marks their first postseason series victory in 21 years, with the Twins' last playoff win dating back to the 2002 ALDS when they beat the Oakland Athletics to advance.