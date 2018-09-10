Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Blue Jays OF Grichuk hurt in collision with guard's chair

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    10 Sep 2018, 00:23 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk is being checked for a possible concussion after slamming face-first into a security guard's chair while chasing a foul ball.

Grichuk had a swollen mark across his face as he left Sunday's game in Toronto against Cleveland. He was injured while catching Brandon Guyer's fly in the fourth inning.

As Grichuk sprinted toward the ball, a security staffer seated along the wall stood up and backed away from the area, carrying his stool and seemingly unaware the outfielder was closing in. Grichuk slid to make the catch, but crashed into the stool the staffer was holding by his side.

Grichuk stayed down for several minutes and was treated on the field by Blue Jays trainers. When he stood up to walk off, television images showed a long, swollen mark on his face, running across his nose and between his eyes.

The Blue Jays said Grichuk was in routine concussion evaluation and would receive follow-up tests on his face.

Grichuk left the game, with Teoscar Hernandez entering to play left field and Billy McKinney moving from left to right. The security staffer remained in place.

Grichuk homered twice Saturday against the Indians.

Major League Baseball
