In the recent cheating controversy surrounding the New York Yankees during their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, some analysts have condemned the MLB for their lax attitude towards the incidents.

While the Blue Jays recorded their first win of the series after shutting out the New York team on Wednesday night, headlines have still been grabbed by the Domingo German ejection due to use of foreign substance.

Blue Jays post game analysts concluded that the MLB is sending the message, "cheat until you get caught," in light of the events which have unfolded around the Yankees.

Domingo German was ejected from the second game between the Blue Jays and the Yankees for use of forreign substance and it was not the first time it has happened this season.

In a previous game just a couple of weeks back against the Minnesota Twins, German was ejected after the umpires found a sticky substance on the palm of his pitching hand. While the pitcher explained that it was rosin (a permitted substance) the umpires disagreed and ejected the starting pitcher.

A similar incident occured during the game against the Blue Jays. German was ejected in the bottom of the third inning when the umpires inspected his hands and concluded that the substance was not rosin, as the pitcher claimed.

This incident, along with that involving Aaron Judge, has cast a negative light on the Yankees but the critics may have a point. While the Aaron Judge controversy was cleared up quickly, Domingo German's ejections have been more suspicious and have left people wondering why the MLB has displayed such a casual attitude.

As mentioned before, the Blue Jays postgame analysis crew concluded on the MLB's attitude:

"So the message is, cheat until you get caught. That's the message that's being sent."

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen blasts walk-off homer to sink the Yankees

While the New York Yankees managed to win the first two games of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays bounced back with a 3-0 win on Wednesday. Catcher Danny Jansen was the star late in the game, hitting a thunderous three-run walk-off home run to win the tie.

It was his second walk-off hit of the week after hitting a walk-off single against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The Blue Jays now must win the final game in order to tie the series.

