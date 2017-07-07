Blue Jays upstage Astros, Dodgers in walk-off win

The Toronto Blue Jays used a five-run fifth inning to extend their winning streak to three games in MLB action on Thursday.

The streaking Toronto Blue Jays trumped the Houston Astros 7-4, while the Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the Arizona Diamondbacks in their walk-off victory.

Josh Donaldson, Kendrys Morales, Troy Tulowitzki and Ryan Goins all scored in the bottom of the fifth in Toronto.

The Dodgers rallied to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 thanks to a four-run ninth inning.

Trailing 4-1, Chris Taylor hit a walk-off RBI single to score Logan Forsythe and five the Dodgers a series sweep.

Reigning World Series champions the Chicago Cubs lost 11-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Detroit Tigers topped the San Francisco Giants 6-2, the Cleveland Indians eased past the San Diego Padres 11-2 and the Pittsburgh Pirates were 6-3 winners over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Washington Nationals lost 5-2 to the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox suffered a 4-1 defeat against the Tampa Bay Rays, the St Louis Cardinals edged the Miami Marlins 4-3, the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, the Minnesota Twins overcame the Baltimore Orioles 6-4, while the Oakland Athletics prevailed 7-4 against the Seattle Mariners.

EDWIN LIFTS INDIANS

Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez led the way for the Indians. Encarnacion went four for five with a home run and two RBIs while Ramirez had three hits, including a three-run homer in the first inning to get things rolling.

Cardinals rookie Luke Voit continues to impress his hometown fans. Voit went two for four with a home run and double while driving in three of St Louis' four runs against the Marlins. Voit is now hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games.

NATS LEAVE FANS UNHAPPY

The Nationals as a team, and specifically Baker, deserve a collective dud of the night. Washington's decision to delay Thursday's game for rain that never really arrived, outside of a light sprinkle, forced many to waste hundreds of dollars.

Kyle Schwarber returned for the Cubs against Brewers, but went 0 for four with two strikeouts and committed an error in left field during Milwaukee's seven-run third inning.

DONALDSON'S MORE THAN A SLUGGER

The three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and 2015 AL MVP showed his skills on the ground.

ROYALS AT DODGERS

A day after third basemen Mike Moustakas and Justin Turner were added to the All-Star game, their teams will play a weekend series at Dodger Stadium before the break. Led by Moustakas, the Kansas City Royals are just a game back of the Indians in the American League (AL) Central, after having the worst record in baseball at the end of April. The Dodgers have the best record in the National League and will send Kenta Maeda (6-4, 4.56 ERA) to the mound as the Royals turn to Jason Hammel (4-7, 5.08) on Friday.