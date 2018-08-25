Bote hits another walk-off homer to lift Cubs past Reds

David Bote was at it again as the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds in a 3-2 walk-off victory.

Outfielder Bote hit a home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to see the Cubs past the Reds in MLB on Friday.

It comes after Bote delivered a walk-off grand slam against the Washington Nationals earlier this month.

Newly acquired infielder Daniel Murphy hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth to put Chicago ahead 2-1.

But Cincinnati infielder Eugenio Suarez forced extra innings with a solo home run of his own one inning later, setting up Bote's second game-winning blast of August.

Murphy picked up two hits in his second game with the Cubs. Shortstop Javier Baez also drove in a run for Chicago.

Reds starter Matt Harvey surrendered one run and five hits in 5.3 innings on the mound. Reliever Raisel Iglesias was charged with the loss after he allowed Bote's homer.

The win moved the Cubs to 74-53 for the year, while the Reds fell to 56-73.

VOIT LEADS YANKEES

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit hit two home runs and tallied four RBIs in his team's 7-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Jason Vargas threw six shut-out innings and struck out eight in the New York Mets' 3-0 victory against the Nationals.

VELAZQUEZ COSTLY AS RED SOX FALL

Boston Red Sox starter Hector Velazquez allowed eight runs and nine hits in 2.6 innings on the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays, who won 10-3.

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Asdrubal Cabrera went 0 for four with three strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

GORDON SCORES!

Dee Gordon came around to score on a delayed steal in the third inning of the Seattle Mariners' 6-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

