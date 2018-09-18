Braves fall to Cardinals, still move closer to clinching NL East

Ozzie Albies

The Atlanta Braves moved closer to clinching the National League (NL) East despite losing on Monday.

Atlanta fell to the St Louis Cardinals 11-6 at SunTrust Park. The New York Mets, however, came away with a 9-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, which cut the Braves' magic number to secure the division title to seven.

The Braves trailed 6-2 through five innings but sliced their deficit to just one after plating two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh. St Louis, however, pulled away with five runs in the final two frames.

The loss was Atlanta's third in a row.

Meanwhile, Mets outfielder Michael Conforto powered his team to a win as the Phillies missed a chance to gain ground. He tallied six RBIs in the game and hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to secure New York's victory.

A new career high.



Six of our nine runs came off the bat of @mconforto8! #MetsWin! pic.twitter.com/deR41T5J3B — New York Mets (@Mets) September 18, 2018

The Braves and Phillies are set to begin a four-game series on Thursday and will play each other seven more times this season.

YELICH RECORDS ANOTHER CYCLE

Christian Yelich drove in four runs and hit for his second cycle of the season in the Brewers' 8-0 win over the Reds. He also recorded a cycle against Cincinnati in late August.

You knew he wasn’t stopping at 2nd. pic.twitter.com/n0kE0dl6UJ — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2018

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow threw six scoreless innings and struck out six against the Rangers. Tampa Bay pulled out a 3-0 victory.

CORDERO STRUGGLES

Nationals reliever Jimmy Cordero surrendered three runs and recorded just one out in his team's 8-5 loss to the Marlins.

Adam Jones went 0 for four with two strikeouts as the Orioles fell to the Blue Jays 5-0. The loss was Baltimore's 107th of the season.

KIERMAIER MAGIC

Rays center-fielder Kevin Kiermaier mistimed his jump but still managed to come up with a leaping grab.

Sad faces rounding first give KK life. pic.twitter.com/loZQGcy4Mr — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 18, 2018

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 Baltimore Orioles

New York Mets 9-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins 6-1 Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins 8-5 Washington Nationals

St Louis Cardinals 11-6 Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers 8-0 Cincinnati Reds

Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners 4-1 Houston Astros

Chicago Cubs 5-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants 4-2 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-2 Colorado Rockies

RED SOX AT YANKEES

MLB's biggest rivalry resumes on Tuesday when Boston and New York begin a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox will begin the series up 11.5 games in the American League (AL) East standings while the Yankees hold a slim 1.5-game lead for the first AL wildcard spot. Nathan Eovaldi (5-7, 4.22) is set to pitch for Boston. J.A. Happ (16-6, 3.75) will take the mound for New York.