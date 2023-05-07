Spencer Strider is in hot strikeout form this season as the Atlanta Braves starter scripted another eight-strikeout game. Atlanta won a back and forth game 5-4 against the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of the series.

Spencer Strider's growth as a pitcher started from the 2021 season when he made his way through four minor league levels in the Atlanta Braves before being called up to the major league roster. His offseason work definitely helped in as the no. 2 prospect for the Braves in early 2022, made it to the Opening Day Roster.

He started last season in the bullpen before the Braves management finally decided to make him part of the pitching rotation in late May. Since then there has been no looking behind. From the 30th of May to the end of last season, Strider was able to be in the top 5 in strikeouts, WAR and FIP for all pitchers with more than 100 innings.

Spencer Strider was runner up to teammate Michael Harris II in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and in the process became the fastest pitcher in both the leagues' history to strikeout 200 batters. Leaving right from where he left, the 24-year-old has started this season by already leading the Major League in strikeouts.

In the game against the Orioles, Strider got 10 strikeouts in five innings giving away 2 runs on four hits. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate another memorable performance from the youngster.

Facing Spencer Strider has become a nightmare for batters

Spencer Strider's upper 90 fastball and a devastatingly good wipeout slider has been probably the hardest pitches to get by this season for any batter. After his eight inning game against the Miami, Marlins manager Skip Schumacher had said:

"It felt like you were facing the closer there for eight innings"

That has been the Braves starter season so far. It remains to be seen if he's able to continue the merry form.

