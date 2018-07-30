Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Braves' Newcomb has no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Dodgers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Jul 2018, 01:30 IST
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb is throwing a no-hitter through eight innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Newcomb retired his first 15 batters Sunday before walking Yasiel Puig in the sixth. Newcomb has struck out eight, walked one and thrown 117 pitches at SunTrust Park.

In his second season, Newcomb is pitching past the seventh inning for the first time in 40 career starts.

Newcomb is trying to help the Braves snap a four-game losing streak. In 11 starts this season following an Atlanta defeat, he is 7-1 with a 1.95 ERA, a span of 64 2/3 innings in which opponents were batting .202 against him.

Kent Mercker pitched the most recent no-hitter for Atlanta on April 8, 1994, at Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were last no-hit in a game by the Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta on Aug. 30, 2015, at Dodger Stadium.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Newcomb throws 6 scoreless innings, Braves beat Marlins 4-3
RELATED STORY
Muncy homers in 3rd straight game, Dodgers beat Braves 7-2
RELATED STORY
Newcomb, Camargo and Albies power Braves past Marlins 8-1
RELATED STORY
Newcomb, Culberson power Braves past Padres, 1-0
RELATED STORY
Newcomb dazzles for another win, Braves beat Nats 4-2
RELATED STORY
Freeman, Flowers lift Braves over Dodgers 5-3
RELATED STORY
Greinke again rules on road as Diamondbacks shut out Braves
RELATED STORY
Kershaw does it all in Dodgers' 4-1 win over Braves
RELATED STORY
Harper homers, Nationals outlast Braves, rain in 6-2 win
RELATED STORY
Freeman leads 16-hit outburst as Braves beat Marlins 12-1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us