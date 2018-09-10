Braves' ninth-inning rally topples Diamondbacks

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 10 Sep 2018, 09:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Atlanta Braves scored six runs in the ninth inning to rally past the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 to take a 4.5-game lead in the National League (NL) East.

Down 4-3 entering the final inning, Atlanta cruised in front starting with an RBI single by Freddie Freeman. Johan Camargo, Lucas Duda and Ender Inciarte then added home runs to give the Braves a comfortable advantage.

Rookie sensation Ronald Acuna Jr. led the Braves with two hits, three runs scored, a home run (25), two RBIs and two walks. He is now batting .293 this season and has run away with leadoff duties.

Robbie Ray started for Arizona, allowing just two runs with six strikeouts in six innings. But his lead did not hold with the bullpen imploding. The Diamondbacks only had six hits on the night, but a four-run sixth inning gave them the lead.

The win helped the Braves (79-64) increase their lead over the struggling Phillies. The Diamondbacks (76-67) fell 2.5 games behind the Rockies in the NL West.

TURNER LEADS DODGERS

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner went four for five with two runs scored, two doubles, a home run and two RBIs in a 9-6 win against the Rockies. The win helped Los Angeles move to within a half game of Colorado for the NL West lead.

Adding a few more runs Justin case. pic.twitter.com/H5sTjOtcnk — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 9, 2018

RAMIREZ GOES HITLESS

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez is having an MVP-calibre season, but he went 0 for four with a strikeout in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Ramirez has just six hits in his last 10 games.

MARTINEZ HOMERS AGAIN

J.D. Martinez hit his 40th home run of the season.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Cleveland Indians

St Louis Cardinals 5-2 Detroit Tigers

New York Mets 6-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Angels 1-0 Chicago White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 San Francisco Giants

Minnesota Twins 3-1 Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 Colorado Rockies

Oakland Athletics 7-3 Texas Rangers

Atlanta Braves 9-5 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres 7-6 Cincinnati Reds

Seattle Mariners 3-2 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox 6-5 Houston Astros

BREWERS AT CUBS

Milwaukee, just two games behind the Cubs in the NL Central, will try to steal one on the road after sweeping the Giants. Chicago, after a hot August, have sputtered just a bit in recent weeks, but Javier Baez remains an MVP candidate and Jon Lester (15-5, 3.63 ERA) takes the mound. The Brewers will go with Wade Miley (3-2, 2.12 ERA).