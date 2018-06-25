Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Braves place closer Vizcaino on DL with right shoulder inflammation

Atlanta Braves pitcher Arodys Vizcaino will be given time to recover from a shoulder injury.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 09:10 IST
9
Vizcaino-Arodys-USNews-062418-ftr-getty
Arodys Vizcaino

The Atlanta Braves placed closer Arodys Vizcaino on the disabled list.

Vizcaino landed on the 10-day DL with right shoulder inflammation prior to Atlanta's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced on Sunday.

The 27-year-old reliever last pitched on June 17.

"I'm hoping this DL will take care of [Vizcaino's injury]," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday (via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

"It's getting better. It's better than it was a week ago today, the last time he pitched … It's getting better but it's still not where it needs to be."

Vizcaino has registered a 1.82 ERA and converted 15 of 17 save opportunities this season, with a 2-2 record.

Atlanta called up right hander Evan Phillips from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Vizcaino's spot on the active roster. A.J. Minter and Dan Winkler will split closing duties in Vizcaino's absence, Snitker told the Journal-Constitution.

The Braves lead the National League East with a 44-32 record, but they have lost three of their last four games.

