Braves place closer Vizcaino on DL with right shoulder inflammation

Atlanta Braves pitcher Arodys Vizcaino will be given time to recover from a shoulder injury.

The Atlanta Braves placed closer Arodys Vizcaino on the disabled list.

Vizcaino landed on the 10-day DL with right shoulder inflammation prior to Atlanta's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced on Sunday.

The 27-year-old reliever last pitched on June 17.

"I'm hoping this DL will take care of [Vizcaino's injury]," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday (via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

"It's getting better. It's better than it was a week ago today, the last time he pitched … It's getting better but it's still not where it needs to be."

The #Braves today selected the contract of RHP Evan Phillips from Triple-A Gwinnett & placed RHP Arodys Vizcaíno on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 21, with right shoulder inflammation. The club also designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment. Phillips will wear No. 61. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 24, 2018

Vizcaino has registered a 1.82 ERA and converted 15 of 17 save opportunities this season, with a 2-2 record.

Atlanta called up right hander Evan Phillips from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Vizcaino's spot on the active roster. A.J. Minter and Dan Winkler will split closing duties in Vizcaino's absence, Snitker told the Journal-Constitution.

The Braves lead the National League East with a 44-32 record, but they have lost three of their last four games.