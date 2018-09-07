Braves snap losing streak against Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves returned to winning ways by edging the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 after 10 innings in MLB on Thursday.

Atlanta were coming off a tough three-game sweep at home to the Boston Red Sox, with the Braves blowing a six-run lead in the series finale.

While the Diamondbacks, who had spent much of the season in first place, had lost eight of their last 12 games.

The Braves snapped their three-game skid thanks to shortstop Dansby Swanson, who scored on a wild pitch by Arizona reliever Yoshihisa Hirano in the 10th inning.

In a battle of two possible playoff opponents, the "Baby Braves" relied on their elder team-mates for support.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki, who at age 34 is quietly having another solid season at the plate, hit a two-run shot in the fourth off Zack Greinke. Fellow 34-year-old Nick Markakis had four hits and two RBIs.

The Braves held a 6-4 lead into the bottom of ninth, but the Diamondbacks rallied for two runs, the tying run coming on a homer by Paul Goldschmidt.

Atlanta's (77-63) win gives them a three-and-a-half game lead over the idle Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

The Diamondbacks (75-65) fall two-and-a-half games behind the Colorado Rockies in the NL West.

LINDOR STARS, BOTE DOUBLES DOWN

Francisco Lindor led off the game with a home run, hit another in the third and finished with four hits and four RBIs in the Cleveland Indians' 9-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

David Bote doubled in the winning run for the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning in a 6-4 victory on the road against the Washington Nationals.

GAVIGLIO STRUGGLES AGAINST INDIANS

Blue Jays righthander Sam Gaviglio gave up five earned runs in 4.3 innings in a loss to the Indians.

MEJIA OPENS ACCOUNT

Francisco Mejia, considered the top catching prospect in baseball, hit his first two MLB homers and drove in four runs to key the San Diego Padres' 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Padres, who acquired Mejia from the Indians in July for All-Star lefty Brad Hand and rookie righthander Adam Cimber, recalled him from Triple-A Tuesday.

Francisco Mejia showing off that sweet swing for his first HR in The Show. pic.twitter.com/rf1bot2pDh — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2018

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego Padres 6-2 Cincinnati Reds

Chicago Cubs 6-4 Washington Nationals

Cleveland Indians 9-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 7-6 Arizona Diamondbacks

DODGERS AT ROCKIES

First place in the NL West is at stake as these two clubs open a weekend series. The Rockies, who have won five successive games, will go with Jon Gray (11-7, 4.70 ERA) after he got roughed up by the Los Angeles Dodgers (four earned runs in 5.6 innings) last month at Coors Field. The Dodgers will counter with hard-luck Clayton Kershaw (6-5, 2.40 ERA), who has given up more than two earned runs only once in his last 15 starts.