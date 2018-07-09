Brewers blow past Braves with convincing win
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar delivered once more to lead his team to victory in MLB on Sunday.
Some might be surprised to learn Aguilar has hit the most home runs in MLB since mid-May, but Milwaukee fans likely are not.
Aguilar was potent again in a 10-3 win over the Atlanta Braves, mashing two home runs with three runs scored and four RBIs. He now has 22 home runs this season and 18 since May 18.
Christian Yelich and Jonathan Villar also recorded two hits apiece, while Yelich stole his 11th base of the season. Despite battling injuries, he is on pace for his first 20-20 season.
Junior Guerra started for Milwaukee, allowing just one run with four strikeouts in six innings. He improved to 6-5 with the win.
The Brewers remained on top of the National League (NL) Central standings with their sixth win in seven games. The Braves remained level with the Phillies atop the NL East.
EXCELLENT EOVALDI
Rays pitcher Nathan Eovaldi brought a perfect game into the seventh inning, ultimately finishing with seven scoreless innings and one hit allowed in a 9-0 win over the Mets. Eovaldi struck out nine batters and improved to 3-3 with the win.
Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto went five for six with two runs scored and three RBIs in a 10-2 win over the Nationals. Both teams have scored in abundance this series, and Realmuto became the first Marlins hitter to record a five-hit game this season.
J.T. Realmuto reached a career high 5 hits today. You go, J.T. Realmuto.#JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/1XmYI6vuyp— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 8, 2018
CANDELARIO STRUGGLES CONTINUE
Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is stuck in a deep slump, and he went 0 for four Sunday with two strikeouts, lowering his average to .228. He was batting .275 at the end of May.
ASTROS WITH PERFECT SQUEEZE
The Astros produced a perfectly executed suicide squeeze. Houston's 2-1 win over the White Sox gave them six straight victories.
Suicide Squeeze pic.twitter.com/5PEKqMjmYM— MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2018
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
New York Yankees 2-1 Toronto Blue Jays
Oakland Athletics 6-0 Cleveland Indians
Texas Rangers 3-0 Detroit Tigers
Tampa Bay Rays 9-0 New York Mets
Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Miami Marlins 10-2 Washington Nationals
Houston Astros 2-1 Chicago White Sox
Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 Atlanta Braves
Minnesota Twins 10-1 Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox 7-4 Kansas City Royals
Chicago Cubs 6-5 Cincinnati Reds
San Francisco Giants 13-8 St Louis Cardinals
San Diego Padres 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
Seattle Mariners 6-4 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Los Angeles Dodgers
ATHLETICS AT ASTROS
Oakland have quietly entered the postseason race in the American League thanks to the power of Khris Davis and the career year by Jed Lowrie. The Astros will counter with Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.70 ERA), who has been sensational during his first season in Houston.