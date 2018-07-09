Brewers blow past Braves with convincing win

Jesus Aguilar

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar delivered once more to lead his team to victory in MLB on Sunday.

Some might be surprised to learn Aguilar has hit the most home runs in MLB since mid-May, but Milwaukee fans likely are not.

Aguilar was potent again in a 10-3 win over the Atlanta Braves, mashing two home runs with three runs scored and four RBIs. He now has 22 home runs this season and 18 since May 18.

Christian Yelich and Jonathan Villar also recorded two hits apiece, while Yelich stole his 11th base of the season. Despite battling injuries, he is on pace for his first 20-20 season.

Junior Guerra started for Milwaukee, allowing just one run with four strikeouts in six innings. He improved to 6-5 with the win.

The Brewers remained on top of the National League (NL) Central standings with their sixth win in seven games. The Braves remained level with the Phillies atop the NL East.

EXCELLENT EOVALDI

Rays pitcher Nathan Eovaldi brought a perfect game into the seventh inning, ultimately finishing with seven scoreless innings and one hit allowed in a 9-0 win over the Mets. Eovaldi struck out nine batters and improved to 3-3 with the win.

Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto went five for six with two runs scored and three RBIs in a 10-2 win over the Nationals. Both teams have scored in abundance this series, and Realmuto became the first Marlins hitter to record a five-hit game this season.

J.T. Realmuto reached a career high 5 hits today. You go, J.T. Realmuto.#JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/1XmYI6vuyp — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 8, 2018

CANDELARIO STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is stuck in a deep slump, and he went 0 for four Sunday with two strikeouts, lowering his average to .228. He was batting .275 at the end of May.

ASTROS WITH PERFECT SQUEEZE

The Astros produced a perfectly executed suicide squeeze. Houston's 2-1 win over the White Sox gave them six straight victories.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 2-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics 6-0 Cleveland Indians

Texas Rangers 3-0 Detroit Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays 9-0 New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins 10-2 Washington Nationals

Houston Astros 2-1 Chicago White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 Atlanta Braves

Minnesota Twins 10-1 Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox 7-4 Kansas City Royals

Chicago Cubs 6-5 Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants 13-8 St Louis Cardinals

San Diego Padres 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners 6-4 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

ATHLETICS AT ASTROS

Oakland have quietly entered the postseason race in the American League thanks to the power of Khris Davis and the career year by Jed Lowrie. The Astros will counter with Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.70 ERA), who has been sensational during his first season in Houston.