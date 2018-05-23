Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Brewers extend Diamondbacks' losing streak to six

    A loss to the Milwaukee Brewers saw the Arizona Diamondbacks' MLB struggles continue.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 11:07 IST
    19
    diamondbacks-brewers-USNews-052218-ftr-getty

    The Arizona Diamondbacks continued to struggle in MLB on Tuesday.

    Arizona fell to the Brewers 1-0 in Milwaukee and have now lost six in a row and 12 of their last 13 games.  

    After three scoreless innings, the Brewers threatened to take control of the game in the bottom of the fourth. With two runners on, Domingo Santana smoked a fly ball that appeared to be heading over the center-field fence. But Arizona's Jarrod Dyson robbed Santana of the three-run homer to end the scoring threat.

    Milwaukee, however, plated the game's only run on a sacrifice fly by Santana two innings later.

    Josh Hader pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Brewers. Corey Knebel entered in the ninth and picked up the save. Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings.  

    The Diamondbacks opened the season with a 24-11 record. They are now just two games over .500 (25-23). The Brewers move to 30-19 with the win.

     

    GENNETT GRAND SLAM

    Scooter Gennett blasted a grand slam in the Reds' 7-2 win over the Pirates. He finished the game with six RBIs and two runs scored.

    Marlins starter Caleb Smith allowed one run and three hits in 6.2 innings on the mound. Miami defeated the Mets 5-1.

    SANTANA FALTERS AGAIN

    Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana's errant fifth-inning throw home allowed a run to score. Santana has now committed an error in four straight games.

    Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood allowed four runs and walked six Indians hitters in just 2.2 innings pitched. Chicago fell to Cleveland 10-1.

     

    AMAZING ADAMES

    Rays shortstop Willy Adames hit a home run off Red Sox starter Chris Sale in his major league debut.

    TUESDAY'S RESULTS

    Cleveland Indians 10-1 Chicago Cubs
    Atlanta Braves 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies
    Washington Nationals 2-1 San Diego Padres
    Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Los Angeles Angels
    Cincinnati Reds 7-2 Pittsburgh Pirates
    Miami Marlins 5-1 New York Mets
    Boston Red Sox 4-2 Tampa Bay Rays
    Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Arizona Diamondbacks
    Texas Rangers 6-4 New York Yankees
    Chicago White Sox 3-2 Baltimore Orioles
    Houston Astros 11-2 San Francisco Giants
    Minnesota Twins 6-0 Detroit Tigers
    Kansas City Royals 5-1 St Louis Cardinals
    Seattle Mariners 3-2 Oakland Athletics
    Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Colorado Rockies

     

    BRAVES AT PHILLIES

    The two top teams in the National League East standings will play the rubber match of their three-game series Wednesday. Philadelphia defeated the Braves in the series opener but Atlanta have won three of their last four, including a victory Tuesday. Luiz Gohara is scheduled to start for the Braves while Jake Arrieta will take the mound for the Phillies.

