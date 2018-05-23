Brewers extend Diamondbacks' losing streak to six

A loss to the Milwaukee Brewers saw the Arizona Diamondbacks' MLB struggles continue.

Arizona fell to the Brewers 1-0 in Milwaukee and have now lost six in a row and 12 of their last 13 games.

After three scoreless innings, the Brewers threatened to take control of the game in the bottom of the fourth. With two runners on, Domingo Santana smoked a fly ball that appeared to be heading over the center-field fence. But Arizona's Jarrod Dyson robbed Santana of the three-run homer to end the scoring threat.

Milwaukee, however, plated the game's only run on a sacrifice fly by Santana two innings later.

Josh Hader pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Brewers. Corey Knebel entered in the ninth and picked up the save. Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings.

The Diamondbacks opened the season with a 24-11 record. They are now just two games over .500 (25-23). The Brewers move to 30-19 with the win.

GENNETT GRAND SLAM

Scooter Gennett blasted a grand slam in the Reds' 7-2 win over the Pirates. He finished the game with six RBIs and two runs scored.

Marlins starter Caleb Smith allowed one run and three hits in 6.2 innings on the mound. Miami defeated the Mets 5-1.

SANTANA FALTERS AGAIN

Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana's errant fifth-inning throw home allowed a run to score. Santana has now committed an error in four straight games.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood allowed four runs and walked six Indians hitters in just 2.2 innings pitched. Chicago fell to Cleveland 10-1.

AMAZING ADAMES

Rays shortstop Willy Adames hit a home run off Red Sox starter Chris Sale in his major league debut.

This dude got here 30 minutes before first pitch. pic.twitter.com/FbNvZglqdX — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 23, 2018

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 10-1 Chicago Cubs

Atlanta Braves 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals 2-1 San Diego Padres

Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Los Angeles Angels

Cincinnati Reds 7-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Miami Marlins 5-1 New York Mets

Boston Red Sox 4-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers 6-4 New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox 3-2 Baltimore Orioles

Houston Astros 11-2 San Francisco Giants

Minnesota Twins 6-0 Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals 5-1 St Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners 3-2 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Colorado Rockies

BRAVES AT PHILLIES

The two top teams in the National League East standings will play the rubber match of their three-game series Wednesday. Philadelphia defeated the Braves in the series opener but Atlanta have won three of their last four, including a victory Tuesday. Luiz Gohara is scheduled to start for the Braves while Jake Arrieta will take the mound for the Phillies.