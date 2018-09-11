Brewers gain ground on Cubs, Diamondbacks fall back in NL West

The Milwaukee Brewers boosted their chances of topping the National League Central by beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2.

Milwaukee moved within a game of the Cubs for first in the MLB's NL Central at Wrigley Field on Monday.

The teams were tied at 2-2 through five innings. But, Brewers infielder Mike Moustakas scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth and Milwaukee's bullpen threw four scoreless innings to secure the victory.

Cubs starter Jon Lester left the game with two outs in the sixth due to lower back tightness and was replaced by Carl Edwards Jr., who threw the decisive wild pitch.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks were humbled 13-2 by the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

The Rockies exploded for six runs in the fifth and seven more two innings later to pull away, having trailed.

With the loss, the Diamondbacks fell three-and-a-half games behind the Rockies for the division lead in the NL West.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who went down to the Cincinnati Reds 10-6, trail Colorado by one-and-a-half games.

VERLANDER STARS AGAINST FORMER TEAM

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander allowed two runs and struck out 10 over seven innings in his first start at Comerica Park since he was traded by the Detroit Tigers in August 2017. Reigning World Series champions Houston won 3-2.

Scooter Gennett went four for five with three RBIs and two runs scored in the Cincinnati's victory against the Dodgers.

BUSENITZ IN GAME TO FORGET

Minnesota Twins reliever Alan Busenitz surrendered four runs while failing to record an out against the New York Yankees, who won 7-2.

Reliever Edgar Santana failed to register an out but still allowed three runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 8-7 loss to the St Louis Cardinals.

CHOI SMACKS WALK-OFF HOMER

Ji-man Choi belted a two-run homer to right field, lifting the Tampa Rays to a 6-5 walk-off win against the Cleveland Indians. Tampa Bay have won four in a row and eight of their last nine.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Houston Astros 3-2 Detroit Tigers

Cincinnati Reds 10-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Cleveland Indians

Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 Chicago Cubs

New York Yankees 7-2 Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals 8-7 Pittsburgh Pirates

Kansas City Royals 4-3 Chicago White Sox

Colorado Rockies 13-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves 4-1 San Francisco Giants

Texas Rangers 5-2 Los Angeles Angels

Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals (postponed)

Miami Marlins-New York Mets (postponed)

NATIONALS AT PHILLIES

The Nationals and Phillies will face-off in a doubleheader on Tuesday which will have major playoff implications for Philadelphia. The Phillies trail the Braves by five games for first in the NL East and cannot afford to lose any more ground. They will send Jake Arrieta to the mound in the opener, while Nick Pivetta is set to start in the nightcap.