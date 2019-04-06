×
Brewers hit 5 home runs, send Cubs to 6th loss in row, 13-10

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    06 Apr 2019, 10:04 IST
AP Image

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun and Eric Thames hit three-run homers and the Milwaukee Brewers connected five times in all, outslugging the Cubs 13-10 Friday night and sending Chicago to its sixth straight loss.

Hernan Perez, Yasmani Grandal and Orlando Arcia also homered for the defending NL Central champions, who improved to 7-1. They have won nine of their last 12 games against the Cubs, including the division tiebreaker in October.

Jason Heyward, Daniel Descalso and Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who fell to 1-6.

Milwaukee wasted no time getting to starter Jose Quintana (0-1), with Christian Yelich hitting an RBI double in the first and scoring on Braun's single.

Braun homered in a four-run second, and back-to-back home runs by Perez and Grandal made it 8-0 in the third. Quintana gave up eight earned runs, tying a career high, on eight hits and three walks.

Descalso hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff in the fourth and Kris Bryant added an RBI double in the inning.

Chase Anderson (1-0) allowed one hit in three innings.

Arcia extended the Brewers' lead to 10-5 with a two-run homer in the fifth. Thames made it 13-5 with a pinch-hit drive in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: C Contreras stayed in the game after being hit in the ribs by a pitch from Woodruff in the fourth.

Brewers: RHP Jeremy Jeffress (sore right shoulder) gave up two runs and two hits, including a home run, in 1 1/3 innings in a rehab assignment for Triple-A San Antonio at Oklahoma City on Friday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Cole Hamels will take the mound for the second time this season on Saturday. He gave up five runs in five innings on Sunday at Texas. Hamels is 7-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 15 career starts against the Brewers.

Brewers: Corbin Burnes will make his second start of the season on Saturday. Burnes had a no-decision in his first career start on Sunday against St. Louis. He gave up four runs and six hits, including three home runs, in five innings while striking out 12 and walking one.

