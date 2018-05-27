Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Brewers pull away for blowout win over Mets

    The Milwaukee Brewers crushed the New York Mets in a huge MLB win.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 11:24 IST
    32
    Kratz-Erik-USNews-052618-ftr-getty
    Erik Kratz

    The New York Mets trailed the Milwaukee Brewers by a run heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the game quickly turned into a blowout on Saturday.

    Milwaukee plated three runs in that frame and followed with seven runs in the seventh to pull away for a 17-6 victory over New York. The Brewers moved to 33-20 this year with the win while the Mets fell to 25-23.

    Milwaukee totalled 19 hits in the game. Christian Yelich and Jesus Aguilar each had three hits and drove in three runs while Lorenzo Cain reached base safely four times. Six Brewers finished the game with multiple base hits.

    New York starter Jason Vargas continued his poor start to the season. He allowed five runs in three innings pitched. His ERA ballooned to 10.62.

    AJ Ramos surrendered three runs and recorded just two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Ramos, who walked in the winning run on Friday, currently holds a 6.41 ERA.

    Wilmer Flores went three for five with an RBI and a run scored for the Mets. Jose Reyes drove in two runs.

    The Mets and Brewers will conclude their four-game series on Sunday.

    MAGIC MENGDEN

    Starter Daniel Mengden pitched a complete-game shutout and allowed just two Diamondbacks hits in Oakland's 3-0 win.

    Angels outfielder Mike Trout recorded a career-high five hits, drove in four runs and belted his 17th home run of the season on Saturday against the Yankees. He also scored three runs.

     

    BOUR, RIDDLE GO HITLESS

    First baseman Justin Bour and shortstop JT Riddle combined to go 0 for eight with four strikeouts in the Marlins' 4-1 loss to the Nationals.

    Curtis Granderson went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Blue Jays' loss to the Phillies.

     

    CHOO MAKES HISTORY

    Choo Shin-soo hit an opposite field, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Rangers a 4-3 win over the Royals.

    SATURDAY'S RESULTS

    Boston Red Sox 8-6 Atlanta Braves
    Oakland Athletics 3-0 Arizona Diamondbacks
    Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Toronto Blue Jays
    St Louis Cardinals 4-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
    Texas Rangers 4-3 Kansas City Royals
    Chicago White Sox 8-4 Detroit Tigers
    Washington Nationals 4-1 Miami Marlins
    Milwaukee Brewers 17-6 New York Mets
    Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Baltimore Orioles
    San Francisco Giants 5-4 Chicago Cubs
    Cleveland Indians 8-6 Houston Astros
    Los Angeles Angels 11-4 New York Yankees
    Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Colorado Rockies
    San Diego Padres 7-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
    Seattle Mariners 4-3 Minnesota Twins

     

    ASTROS AT INDIANS

    Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer, college team-mates at UCLA, will start against each other for the first time as professionals on Sunday. The matchup has taken on a weird twist given Bauer's recent insinuations that Astros pitchers, including Cole, have been using pine tar to boost the spin rates on their pitches. Cole (5-1, 1.86 ERA) has been rejuvenated since coming over from Pittsburgh in an offseason trade, while Bauer (4-3, 2.35 ERA) is also off to a strong start.

    Ramos walks in winning run to give Brewers win over Mets
    RELATED STORY
    Kratz homers in Brewers debut as Milwaukee routs Mets 17-6
    RELATED STORY
    Nimmo reaches 5 times, Matz sharp as Mets beat Brewers 5-0
    RELATED STORY
    Cardinals' Martinez bounces back in win over Brewers
    RELATED STORY
    Brewers extend Diamondbacks' losing streak to six
    RELATED STORY
    Realmuto, Castro rally Marlins in 9th to 2-1 win over Mets
    RELATED STORY
    Brewers hit 4 HRs, win 8-2 against skidding D-backs
    RELATED STORY
    Chacin, bullpen pitch Brewers past slumping Diamondbacks 1-0
    RELATED STORY
    Brewers hit 3 HRs off Greinke, beat Diamondbacks 4-2
    RELATED STORY
    Jacob deGrom leads Mets to much-needed win
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...