Brewers pull away for blowout win over Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers crushed the New York Mets in a huge MLB win.

The New York Mets trailed the Milwaukee Brewers by a run heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the game quickly turned into a blowout on Saturday.

Milwaukee plated three runs in that frame and followed with seven runs in the seventh to pull away for a 17-6 victory over New York. The Brewers moved to 33-20 this year with the win while the Mets fell to 25-23.

Milwaukee totalled 19 hits in the game. Christian Yelich and Jesus Aguilar each had three hits and drove in three runs while Lorenzo Cain reached base safely four times. Six Brewers finished the game with multiple base hits.

New York starter Jason Vargas continued his poor start to the season. He allowed five runs in three innings pitched. His ERA ballooned to 10.62.

AJ Ramos surrendered three runs and recorded just two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Ramos, who walked in the winning run on Friday, currently holds a 6.41 ERA.

Wilmer Flores went three for five with an RBI and a run scored for the Mets. Jose Reyes drove in two runs.

The Mets and Brewers will conclude their four-game series on Sunday.

MAGIC MENGDEN

Starter Daniel Mengden pitched a complete-game shutout and allowed just two Diamondbacks hits in Oakland's 3-0 win.

Daniel closes the door on his second-career complete game shutout, and his fifth win of the season.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/cbUhdteHSz — Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) May 26, 2018

Angels outfielder Mike Trout recorded a career-high five hits, drove in four runs and belted his 17th home run of the season on Saturday against the Yankees. He also scored three runs.

BOUR, RIDDLE GO HITLESS

First baseman Justin Bour and shortstop JT Riddle combined to go 0 for eight with four strikeouts in the Marlins' 4-1 loss to the Nationals.

Curtis Granderson went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Blue Jays' loss to the Phillies.

CHOO MAKES HISTORY

Choo Shin-soo hit an opposite field, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Rangers a 4-3 win over the Royals.

ASTROS AT INDIANS

Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer, college team-mates at UCLA, will start against each other for the first time as professionals on Sunday. The matchup has taken on a weird twist given Bauer's recent insinuations that Astros pitchers, including Cole, have been using pine tar to boost the spin rates on their pitches. Cole (5-1, 1.86 ERA) has been rejuvenated since coming over from Pittsburgh in an offseason trade, while Bauer (4-3, 2.35 ERA) is also off to a strong start.