Brewers pull away for blowout win over Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers crushed the New York Mets in a huge MLB win.
The New York Mets trailed the Milwaukee Brewers by a run heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the game quickly turned into a blowout on Saturday.
Milwaukee plated three runs in that frame and followed with seven runs in the seventh to pull away for a 17-6 victory over New York. The Brewers moved to 33-20 this year with the win while the Mets fell to 25-23.
Milwaukee totalled 19 hits in the game. Christian Yelich and Jesus Aguilar each had three hits and drove in three runs while Lorenzo Cain reached base safely four times. Six Brewers finished the game with multiple base hits.
New York starter Jason Vargas continued his poor start to the season. He allowed five runs in three innings pitched. His ERA ballooned to 10.62.
AJ Ramos surrendered three runs and recorded just two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Ramos, who walked in the winning run on Friday, currently holds a 6.41 ERA.
Wilmer Flores went three for five with an RBI and a run scored for the Mets. Jose Reyes drove in two runs.
The Mets and Brewers will conclude their four-game series on Sunday.
Have :19? Catch all 19 of the #Brewers hits today. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/N3OldvrpTU— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 27, 2018
MAGIC MENGDEN
Starter Daniel Mengden pitched a complete-game shutout and allowed just two Diamondbacks hits in Oakland's 3-0 win.
Daniel closes the door on his second-career complete game shutout, and his fifth win of the season.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/cbUhdteHSz— Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) May 26, 2018
Angels outfielder Mike Trout recorded a career-high five hits, drove in four runs and belted his 17th home run of the season on Saturday against the Yankees. He also scored three runs.
BOUR, RIDDLE GO HITLESS
First baseman Justin Bour and shortstop JT Riddle combined to go 0 for eight with four strikeouts in the Marlins' 4-1 loss to the Nationals.
Curtis Granderson went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Blue Jays' loss to the Phillies.
CHOO MAKES HISTORY
Choo Shin-soo hit an opposite field, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Rangers a 4-3 win over the Royals.
We have a request...— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 26, 2018
Choo’s HR, which set a ML record for most career homers by an Asian-born player, landed in the @Royals’ bullpen. The ball was then tossed to a lucky fan in the outfield...
IN SHORT, Choo would like the .
Reply with proof/ticket stub if you got it! pic.twitter.com/BU6ykTgGHz
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston Red Sox 8-6 Atlanta Braves
Oakland Athletics 3-0 Arizona Diamondbacks
Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Toronto Blue Jays
St Louis Cardinals 4-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Texas Rangers 4-3 Kansas City Royals
Chicago White Sox 8-4 Detroit Tigers
Washington Nationals 4-1 Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers 17-6 New York Mets
Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Baltimore Orioles
San Francisco Giants 5-4 Chicago Cubs
Cleveland Indians 8-6 Houston Astros
Los Angeles Angels 11-4 New York Yankees
Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres 7-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
Seattle Mariners 4-3 Minnesota Twins
ASTROS AT INDIANS
Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer, college team-mates at UCLA, will start against each other for the first time as professionals on Sunday. The matchup has taken on a weird twist given Bauer's recent insinuations that Astros pitchers, including Cole, have been using pine tar to boost the spin rates on their pitches. Cole (5-1, 1.86 ERA) has been rejuvenated since coming over from Pittsburgh in an offseason trade, while Bauer (4-3, 2.35 ERA) is also off to a strong start.