Brewers relief pitcher Woodruff homers off Kershaw in NLCS

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    13 Oct 2018, 07:14 IST
AP Image

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff has connected against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, becoming the third reliever in major league history to homer in a postseason game.

Woodruff led off the third inning with a long drive to right-center, tying Game 1 of the NL Championship Series at 1. Woodruff pumped his right arm as the ball went out Friday night and Kershaw glanced back with an incredulous look on his face.

Woodruff is the first Brewers pitcher to homer in a playoff game, according to STATS. He joins Travis Wood for the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the 2016 NL Division Series against San Francisco and Rosy Ryan for the New York Giants in Game 3 of the 1924 World Series against Washington as the only relievers to go deep in the postseason.

The 25-year-old Woodruff hit his first career homer July 13 at Pittsburgh.

