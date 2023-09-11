Brewers rookie Sal Frelick grabbed a stunning catch despite colliding with Joey Wiemer to earn praise from manager Craig Counsell - "That was a heck of a play

Sal Frelick sprinted back as Anthony Volpe launched a deep fly to right field, fully conscious of the small porch and the bigger Joey Wiemer barreling toward him from center field.

Frelick made an outstanding catch in a crucial situation to preserve the Brewers' no-hit attempt in the top of the 10th inning on Sunday. He also preserved the game as a whole.

Despite Giancarlo Stanton's game-tying, two-run homer in the 12th and Kyle Higashioka's game-winning double in the 13th, the Yankees rallied to defeat the Brewers 4-3 on Sunday. Frelick had kept the Yankees hitless and the game scoreless with his leaping, backhand catch in the 10th inning.

Sal Frelick on the catch, the collision with Joey Wiemer and the disappointment of not scoring a run for Corbin Burnes on a day he was special. - AdamMcCalvy

He caught the ball by leaping up against the wall, elbowing Wiemer in the mouth. Wiemer, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds, has a bleeding lip and a cut inside his mouth.

Sal Frelick saves no-hitter with colliding catch, a breakdown - jomboymedia

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell stated, “That’s the catch you want to make to win and finish it off with a great play like that”.

“It was a heck of a play. To keep playing like that after a play like that is incredible.”

Sal Frelick's baseball career with Milwaukee Brewers

Frelick was chosen by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. On July 20, 2021, he agreed to a $4 million signing bonus with the Brewers.

Prior to being promoted to the Low-A Carolina Mudcats, Frelick spent the first four games of his professional career with the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Brewers, where he had seven hits over 15 at-bats, four runs scored, four RBIs, and three stolen bases.

Frelick was initially promoted to the major leagues on July 22, 2023, after being added to the 40-man roster. That same day, Frelick made his amazing major league debut, helping the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Atlanta Braves.

On July 24, Frelick hit his first career home run, a game-tying shot to right field in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds.