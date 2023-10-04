Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction & Betting Tips - October 4 | 2023 MLB NL Wild Card game

The Arizona Diamondbacks stole one on the road to open their Wild Card Series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers last night. Coming into today, they need only win one of the next two to move on and face another division winner. Here's what you need to know for Game 2 and beyond.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks predictions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Milwaukee Brewers sent their ace to the mound and it did not matter. Facing a favorable pitching matchup with Corbin Burnes (who is unrivaled by most NL pitchers), they weren't able to take advantage.

Now, they have Freddy Peralta going against the ace of the Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen. Things don't bode well for the Brewers, who lost 6-3 last night. The Brewers may see their final at bats tonight, as the advantage certainly leans towards the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen is pitching for the Diamondbacks vs. the Brewers

Road sweeps in the playoffs are hard to come by, but the Diamondbacks are on the cusp of doing the unexpected.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks betting tips

The Brewers are now facing longer odds of winning this series. They opened as slight betting favorites, but they're now +220 to win it all according to DraftKings. They face a tough road back.

They have to win both of the next games. Despite being at home, that kind of pressure can get to a team. The Diamondbacks are playing with house money, and they're in the advantage. That does change in a theoretical Game 3, but the pitching matchup suggests there isn't going to be one.

Note: We cannot guarantee any outcome. With any bet you place, you must understand that it is not a guarantee. Please gamble responsibly if you choose to do so.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks head-to-head

The Brewers and Diamondbacks faced off seven times this season. The Diamondbacks took five of those seven games. Then, they opened the playoffs by taking the first game against them. Perhaps they just have Milwaukee's number, but history doesn't suggest that the Brew Crew is coming back.

Where to watch Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

The Brewers and Diamondbacks will have their first pitch on ESPN2 at 6:08 CDT. At that time, on that channel, the Brewers will fight for their lives. Should they win and survive another day, the same time and channel will be applied to Game 3.