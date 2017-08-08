Bryce Harper mirrors Mike Trout on milestone night

A strange statistical quirk after Bryce Harper's 150th career homer only proves he and Mike Trout are set to be linked forever.

by Omnisport News 08 Aug 2017, 12:33 IST

Bryce Harper mirrored Mike Trout in hitting a career milestone as the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 3-2.

When two-time American League MVP Trout hit his 150th career home run on May 28, 2016, he was exactly 24 years and 295 days old. Nationals outfielder Harper, who was the 2015 National League MVP, hit the 150th homer of his career on Monday — at the age of 24 years and 295 days.

Harper's homer came in the fourth inning on Monday, which just happened to be Trout's 26th birthday.

To celebrate his birthday, Trout reached a milestone of his own with a fourth-inning double against the Baltimore Orioles to give him 1,000 hits for his career. He came back in the sixth with a game-tying solo home run.

Harper and Trout will always be linked as two of the best-hitting outfielders of their generation, but Monday's quirky coincidence took their career parallels to a whole new level.

Always linked: @Bharper3407 and @MikeTrout both hit career homer No. 150 at the EXACT same age: 24 years, 295 days. https://t.co/L4IdGOBGQm pic.twitter.com/IASrzEpj4L — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 8, 2017

Harper was not the only one to go yard at Nationals Park. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit his fourth home run in as many games to give him 37 homers on the year, tying a career high for Stanton, who struck the same number in 2012 and 2014. Stanton is on pace for 54 home runs on the season.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 Detroit Tigers

Washington Nationals 3-2 Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds 11-3 San Diego Padres

Minnesota Twins 5-4 Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals 3-11 St Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Angels 2-6 Baltimore Orioles

San Francisco Giants 3-5 Chicago Cubs

VOTTO GIVES REDS RESPITE

Joey Votto hit his 30th home run of the season to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-0 lead over the San Diego Padres.

It was the 251st home run of Votto's career and number 136 for him at Great American Ball Park as he passed former team-mate Jay Bruce for the most hit by one player at the stadium, which opened in 2003.

Cincinnati won 11-3 as Votto finished the night two for three with a walk and three RBI. The Reds, however, remain in last place in the National League Central, with a 46-66 record.

KENNEDY CRUNCHED IN ST LOUIS

Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy was roughed up by the St Louis Cardinals, who finally got to .500 with their third consecutive win. Kennedy allowed seven runs, six earned, off six hits and four walks over six innings in the 11-3 loss.

However, the Royals still hold second spot in the American League Central with a 57-54 record, three games adrift of the Cleveland Indians.

PIRATES STAY IN TOUCH

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings in their 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. Williams struck out just five, and walked two, but lowered his ERA to 4.17.

Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen continues to have a nice bounce-back year. He's hitting .291 with 22 home runs and can still make stellar plays in the field, like his diving catch in the fifth inning of Monday's win to rob Tigers counterpart Mikie Mahtook of a hit.

The Pirates will need to maintain this form, however, if they are to close the four-and-a-half game gap to the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

IN-FORM WACHA TAKES ON VARGAS IN TUESDAY SHOWDOWN

The Cardinals are still chasing the Milwaukee Brewers and Cubs in the NL Central and the Royals are in the thick of the AL wild-card hunt. The Cardinals will have Michael Wacha (8-4, 3.66 ERA) on the mound on Tuesday. Wacha has a 2.12 ERA over his last eight starts. The Royals will counter with Jason Vargas (13-5, 3.10 ERA), who was an All-Star for the first time this year.