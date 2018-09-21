Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bud Light beer fridges open after Browns snap 19-game winless streak

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    21 Sep 2018, 10:49 IST
Browns-cropped
The Cleveland Browns celebrate their first win since December 2016

Cleveland was flowing in beer on Thursday following the Browns' drought-ending victory over the New York Jets.

It had been 635 days since the Browns last won a game in the NFL, dating back to December 2016 – a span of 19 winless outings.

The Browns and their streak caught the attention of beer company Bud Light, who filled refrigerators with alcohol throughout Cleveland that were locked until the drought was ended.

Those fridges would be turned off through a WiFi connection.

And the Browns unlocked the fridges thanks to their 21-17 win over the Jets – inspired by Baker Mayfield's brilliance.

"[We] couldn't be more thrilled for the Browns and the city of Cleveland," Bud Light vice-president Andy Goeler said.

"The Browns have shown a lot of heart over the first two games of the season, so it was only a matter of time until they would pull off an epic comeback win like this."

 
