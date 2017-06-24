Cabrera wants Mets to trade him

Asdrubal Cabrera is not happy shifting from shortstop to second base, and has asked the New York Mets to trade him.

Asdrubal Cabrera has asked the New York Mets to trade him to a pennant contender.

The source of Cabrera's displeasure: the Mets have moved the long-time shortstop to second base, starting with Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

A two-time MLB All-Star and American League (AL) Silver Sluuger, Cabrera – returning to action after a stint on the 10-day DL with a sprained left thumb – told reporters before the game he has asked his agent to help set up a trade.

"I'm not happy," Cabrera said. "I told them I am not happy."

After Cabrera's statement to reporters, manager Terry Collins and GM Sandy Alderson reportedly sat down with the 31-year-old to talk about the situation.

"He's going to play second base tonight. I think it gives it our best shot," Collins said. "The discussion will stay between Asdrubal Cabrera and I. I have never had a situation like this before. He needs to go out tonight and play well. I think he will, he's a pro."

Cabrera is filling in at second base for Neil Walker, who is on the DL with an injured hamstring. Jose Reyes has been starting at shortstop.

In his third season with the Mets, Cabrera is slashing .244/.321/.392.