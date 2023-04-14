Can the Rays break the MLB record for most wins to start a season? Tampa Bay looks poised to break St. Louis Maroons' mark

The biggest story early in the MLB season has been the Tampa Bay Rays, who have slugged their way to an incredible 13-0 record. After defeating the Boston Red Sox last night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, the Rays now find themselves on the cusp of MLB history.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball If you’re gonna play ‘em, might as well win ‘em. If you’re gonna play ‘em, might as well win ‘em. https://t.co/uAwn5ASozm

"If you’re gonna play ‘em, might as well win ‘em." - @RaysBaseball

Following their win against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night, the Rays picked up their 13th consecutive win. Tampa is now tied with the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves for the longest win streak to start the season in the modern era (since 1900).

The 1884 St. Louis Maroons are the only team in baseball history to open a season with a better record than 13-0, which took place roughly 20 after the American Civil War (further emphasizing the Rays' push for history). The Maroons set the all-time record with a seemingly impossible 20-0 record.

A historic record once deemed unbreakable is now within reach for the Tampa Bay Rays. However, they will face their toughest test of the season tonight as they head to the home of American League East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays.

A great challenge for Blue Jays hitters. When you're watching best series in @MLB this weekend (Jays & Rays obvs), pay attention to all the different release points Tampa's pitchers employ...They come at you from all angles, they're deceptive & aggressive in the strike zone.A great challenge for Blue Jays hitters. When you're watching best series in @MLB this weekend (Jays & Rays obvs), pay attention to all the different release points Tampa's pitchers employ...They come at you from all angles, they're deceptive & aggressive in the strike zone.A great challenge for Blue Jays hitters. https://t.co/m0EMech6xf

"When you're watching best series in @MLB this weekend (Jays & Rays obvs), pay attention to all the different release points Tampa's pitchers employ... They come at you from all angles, they're deceptive & aggressive in the strike zone. A great challenge for Blue Jays hitters." - @DownToBlack

The Toronto Blue Jays will be the first team that the Tampa Bay Rays have faced during their winning streak, so not only will it be a test of their streak, but a measuring stick of the team's legitimacy. The Blue Jays field one of the strongest lineups in baseball, featuring the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Bo Bichette.

If Tampa is to extend its winning streak, breaking the all-time record among modern teams, it won't come easy. Beyond the immediate, if Tampa Bay wants to surpass the St. Louis Maroons' all-time record, they will need to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds, as well as pick up two wins against the Chicago White Sox.

A look at the Tampa Bay Rays' offense during the winning streak

En route to their 13-0 record, the Rays' offense has been immense thanks to the likes of Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena, and Brandon Lowe. Tampa currently has a run differential of +71, to put that into perspective, only three other teams have scored 71 runs this season.

