“Can we score some more LeRuns?” “i’m having deja vu” - New York Yankees fans react to D.J. LeMahieu’s blast to right field against Houston Astros

Now that the All-Star break is over, regular season games have resumed play with doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. They just wrapped up game one of the two-parter, and the Yanks fell short by a run.

The Astros got to an early lead, scoring one in each of the first and second innings. The Yankees' offense was quiet early on, until D.J. LeMehieu blasted an opposite-field home run in the fifth.

This was an absolute shot, and fans were happy to see it. Although LeMehieu is having a solid season, batting .279, he has not showcased much power this season.

Some were saying that this reminded them of the clutch home run LeMehieu hit against the Astros in the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Antonio🅿️🐦 @toniopernal61 @Yankees Having 2019 alcs flashbacks wit the homer @Yankees Having 2019 alcs flashbacks wit the homer

New York Yankees fans were still upset because they had only put up one run to that point.

Kevin @Billsmafiakevin @Yankees Dj sends one out... No we need more runs.... @Yankees Dj sends one out... No we need more runs....

This is an interesting doubleheader, because both the Yankees and Astros are among the best teams in the MLB. The Yankees have been dominant this season, and they look to continue the momentum into the final months.

The New York Yankees 2022 season is one to remember

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

The Yankees have by far the best record in Major League Baseball this season. They currently have a 64-28 record and are 13 games up in the American League East. It looks like they could easily run away with the division if they can keep this trajectory.

Almost every player on the team has stepped up this season. The Yankees are an all-around powerhouse. They have one of the best offenses in the MLB. They rank first among teams in OPS and home runs, with .778 and 158 respectively. They have one of the most complete lineups in baseball, with every batter in the lineup being potentially dangerous.

Mike Angrick @mikeja888 @Yankees Can anybody tell me how many solo home runs we've had? It's gotta be one of the highest in the league..no one ever seems to be on base @Yankees Can anybody tell me how many solo home runs we've had? It's gotta be one of the highest in the league..no one ever seems to be on base

On the mound, the Yankees have been in absolute lockdown to start the year. They have a 3.07 team ERA, third lowest in the MLB. Every member of their rotation has been showing out this season, and they can all give a quality start.

The Yankees are on pace to have the most wins in the regular season since the Seattle Mariners in 2001. They may have lost the first game today, but we can look for them to bounce back in the second. Regardless, success is sure to come in the postseason.

