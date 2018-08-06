Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cardinals claim RHP Ross off waivers from Padres

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    06 Aug 2018, 00:05 IST
AP Image

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals claimed right-hander Tyson Ross off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Ross is 6-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 22 starts this season. He will join the team during its upcoming series in Miami.

The last-place Padres could have pulled Ross back from waivers when the Cardinals claimed him, or worked out a trade. But they opted to let him go to St. Louis, saving his salary for the remainder of the season.

"It's good to see him have the opportunity to pitch in meaningful August and September baseball games," San Diego manager Andy Green said. "I think the world of him."

The Padres also lost right-hander Jordan Lyles on a waiver claim by Milwaukee.

"When you've invested into guys, you believe in guys," Green said before San Diego's series finale against the Chicago Cubs. "It's tough watching them walking out that door and go to other places. But both of them are going to good opportunities."

Ross broke into the majors in 2010 with Oakland. He had his best season with San Diego in 2014, making the All-Star team and going 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA in 31 starts.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Hosmer and Ross help Padres cool off Pirates, 3-2
RELATED STORY
Padres beat Cardinals, lock up fifth straight series win
RELATED STORY
Gyorko hits 1 of 5 Cardinals home runs in 9-5 win vs Padres
RELATED STORY
Hosmer homers, bullpen shines, Padres beat Cardinals 4-2
RELATED STORY
Cardinals power their way to 5-2 win over Padres with 3 HRs
RELATED STORY
Frazier's RBI single in 8th lifts Pirates past Cardinals 7-6
RELATED STORY
Richard pitches into the eighth, Padres top Pirates 6-2
RELATED STORY
Hosmer's 13th-inning double lifts Padres to 2-1 win vs Cards
RELATED STORY
Hedges, Erlin lead Padres past Cubs 6-1 to stop 7-game slide
RELATED STORY
DeGrom falls to 5-5 despite best ERA as Padres beat Mets 3-2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us