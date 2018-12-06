×
Cardinals, Diamondbacks agree to Goldschmidt deal

News
10   //    06 Dec 2018, 04:16 IST
Goldschmidt-Paul-USNews-Getty-FTR
Paul Goldschmidt

The St Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks announced they have agreed a deal for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

The Diamondbacks will receive catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Luke Weaver, infielder Andy Young and St Louis' compensation round B selection in the 2019 MLB Draft in return for the star.

Goldschmidt has one season remaining on a five-year, $32million deal.

The Diamondbacks have openly been trying to move Goldschmidt and ace Zack Greinke. They even reportedly spoke to teams about trading both in a single package.

Goldschmidt is a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a three-time Gold Glove winner. He has finished in the top three in the National League MVP voting three separate times.

He is coming off a season in which he batted .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs.

The Houston Astros were also reportedly in on trade discussions for Goldschmidt.

