Cardinals name Shildt full-time manager

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    29 Aug 2018, 04:28 IST
Shildt-Mike-Getty-FTR
Mike Shildt

The St Louis Cardinals have dropped the interim label on Mike Shildt, making him the team's full-time manager.

His new contract runs through the 2020 season, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In a little over a month since replacing the fired Mike Matheny, Shildt, 50, has led the Cardinals back into the postseason race.

The Cardinals have gone 26-12 during that time and leapfrogged seven other teams to move to the top of the National League wildcard standings.

"He deserves a lot of credit because he’s putting players in positions to succeed. It's worked," Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt said.

"I'm not being critical of the prior regime because they've been here a number of years. We said at the time a fresh voice can inject new life into a club and that's what has happened in my view."

The Cardinals fired manager Matheny and hitting coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller on July 14. They were 47-46 at the time. 

