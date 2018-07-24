Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cardinals starter Poncedeleon throws seven no-hit innings in MLB debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    24 Jul 2018, 11:18 IST
Poncedeleon-Daniel-USNews-072318-ftr-getty
Daniel Poncedeleon

Daniel Poncedeleon was unhittable in his MLB debut, though the St Louis Cardinals lost to the Cincinnati Reds 2-1.

Cardinals starter Poncedeleon, 26, held the Reds hitless over seven innings and struck out three at Great American Ball Park on Monday.

Poncedeleon walked three and threw 116 pitches in the game.

But, Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks entered in the eighth inning and allowed a one-out single by Phillip Ervin to break up the no-hitter.

The Reds then plated two runs off Bud Norris in the ninth to pick up the win.

Poncedeleon suffered a career-threatening injury just 14 months ago when he was struck in the head by a line drive while on the mound for the Cardinals Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.

 

CULBERSON INSPIRES BRAVES

Atlanta Braves infielder Charlie Culberson tallied four hits and three RBIs in his team's 12-1 victory over the Miami Marlins.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom pitched eight innings, struck out 10 batters and allowed two earned runs against the San Diego Padres, who triumphed 3-2.

 

BIAGINI COSTLY AS JAYS FALL

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Joe Biagini allowed three runs in one inning on the mound in an 8-3 loss against the Minnesota Twins.

Texas Rangers left-hander Matt Moore pitched 1.6 innings and surrendered six runs against the Oakland Athletics, who won 15-3.

 

CHAPMAN DENIES BELTRE

Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman made a diving stop and threw across the diamond to rob Adrian Beltre of a hit.

 

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 5-3 Baltimore Orioles
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 Philadelphia Phillies
Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 New York Yankees
Minnesota Twins 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 Cleveland Indians
Atlanta Braves 12-1 Miami Marlins
San Diego Padres 3-2 New York Mets
Cincinnati Reds 2-1 St Louis Cardinals
Oakland Athletics 15-3 Texas Rangers
Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Washington Nationals
Detroit Tigers 5-4 Kansa City Royals
Chicago White Sox 5-3 Los Angeles Angels

 

DODGERS AT PHILLIES

Two of the National League's best teams continue their three-game series on Tuesday. The Dodgers hit four solo home runs and came away with a win in the opener. Kenta Maeda is set to take the mound for the Dodgers, while Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies.

Omnisport
NEWS
