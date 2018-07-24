Cardinals starter Poncedeleon throws seven no-hit innings in MLB debut

Daniel Poncedeleon was unhittable in his MLB debut, though the St Louis Cardinals lost to the Cincinnati Reds 2-1.

Cardinals starter Poncedeleon, 26, held the Reds hitless over seven innings and struck out three at Great American Ball Park on Monday.

Poncedeleon walked three and threw 116 pitches in the game.

But, Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks entered in the eighth inning and allowed a one-out single by Phillip Ervin to break up the no-hitter.

The Reds then plated two runs off Bud Norris in the ninth to pick up the win.

Poncedeleon suffered a career-threatening injury just 14 months ago when he was struck in the head by a line drive while on the mound for the Cardinals Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.

CULBERSON INSPIRES BRAVES

Atlanta Braves infielder Charlie Culberson tallied four hits and three RBIs in his team's 12-1 victory over the Miami Marlins.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom pitched eight innings, struck out 10 batters and allowed two earned runs against the San Diego Padres, who triumphed 3-2.

BIAGINI COSTLY AS JAYS FALL

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Joe Biagini allowed three runs in one inning on the mound in an 8-3 loss against the Minnesota Twins.

Texas Rangers left-hander Matt Moore pitched 1.6 innings and surrendered six runs against the Oakland Athletics, who won 15-3.

CHAPMAN DENIES BELTRE

Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman made a diving stop and threw across the diamond to rob Adrian Beltre of a hit.

Imagine being the best world at what you do.



That's @MattChap6 playing third base. #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/tkIX8RClJ5 — Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) July 24, 2018

DODGERS AT PHILLIES

Two of the National League's best teams continue their three-game series on Tuesday. The Dodgers hit four solo home runs and came away with a win in the opener. Kenta Maeda is set to take the mound for the Dodgers, while Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies.