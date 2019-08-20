Cardinals take no-hit bid into eighth in win over Brewers

Dakota Hudson

The St Louis Cardinals were close to completing a combined no-hitter in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB on Monday.

Dakota Hudson pitched 6.2 no-hit innings, walking four batters and striking out seven, before he handed it over to the bullpen. Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal eventually spoiled the Cardinals' efforts with a two-out double in the eighth inning.

But St Louis still pulled off a 3-0 win and now have a slight advantage in the National League (NL) Central.

The Cardinals are a 0.5-game in front of the Chicago Cubs and three games ahead of the Brewers.

The pitching staff got some help offensively as three different batters drove in runs, including shortstop Paul DeJong, who blasted a homer in the sixth inning.

Hudson earned the win and Andrew Miller was given the save while Milwaukee righty Zach Davies was tagged with the loss.

Dini delivers homer

The Kansas City Royals' Nick Dini hit his first career home run and it came directly after Nicky Lopez knocked one out of the park.

DINI TIME.@nickdini11 gets his first big-league homer with his family in the house!#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/XYR85FsIJC — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 20, 2019

Asdrubal Cabrera hit the last of the Washington Nationals' four homers and drove in five runs as they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-0.

Adames, Kiermaier go hitless

The Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames and Kevin Kiermaier both went 0 for four in a 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Pujols goes deep

Albert Pujols capped off the Los Angeles Angels' five-run first inning against the Texas Rangers with a homer.

The Machine knows a thing or three about homers in Texas. pic.twitter.com/dk27XO8L2D — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2019

Monday's results

Kansas City Royals 5-4 Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals 13-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres 3-2 Cincinnati Reds

Seattle Mariners 9-3 Tampa Bay Rays

St Louis Cardinals 3-0 Milwaukee Brewers

Texas Rangers 8-7 Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros 5-4 Detroit Tigers

Chicago White Sox 6-4 Minnesota Twins

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Colorado Rockies

Giants at Cubs

The race for the first spot in the NL Central is heating up and the Cubs will try to bump the Cardinals from the top spot when they start a three-game series against the Giants on Tuesday. Chicago will start Cole Hamels (6-4, 3.69 ERA) and San Francisco will go with Tyler Beede (3-7, 5.77).