The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer have agreed to a deal to bring the veteran to Chicago. It's a solid move for the club, as they're only responsible for paying the league minimum for Hosmer. He'll receive $720,000 from the Cubs next season. After being traded from the San Diego Padres last season, they're on the hook to pay the remaining one million on his three-year contract.

The Cubs were linked to a first baseman all off-season. They want to take the pressure off Matt Mervis, who's expected to make his MLB debut next season.

Hosmer is a career .277 hitter, but he has struggled recently. In 104 games last season, he had a career-low in home runs with eight. It was a tough season for Hosmer as he was dealing with back inflammation that ended up cutting his season short.

Chicago Cubs fans aren't too thrilled to hear the team is signing Hosmer. They were hoping to acquire a better first baseman in free agency. Fans don't think he'll be a big contributor to the team.

"Going from Rizzo to Hosmer in like 2 years is brutal" one fan explained.

"Gross," said another fan.

Some fans don't think he'll make it to a full season with the Cubs. They're predicting the club to DFA him sometime in the middle of the season.

Other fans think the signing is going to block Mervis. But the team can't go into next season relying on a guy who's never had an MLB at-bat yet.

In all reality, it's not a bad deal for the Cubs. They're getting an established veteran for the league minimum. They still have money to improve the roster if they choose to do so.

The Chicago Cubs could be a sneaky good team next season

Chicago Cubs Introduce Dansby Swanson

The Cubs have had a solid off-season so far. They're a better ballclub on paper than they were last season with the moves they've made.

Signing Dansby Swanson gives the team an All-Star caliber shortstop that the team has been missing since Javier Baez. Not only has his level of play gone up every season, but he's also led the league in games played the last two seasons. Last season, he played in all 162 games for the Atlanta Braves. Given how often players get hurt, a player's best ability is availability.

Other major signings the team has made include Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon. Taillon will bolster the team's starting rotation, while Bellinger will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season.

Don't be surprised if the Chicago Cubs take a giant leap forward from the team they were last season.

