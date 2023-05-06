The Chicago White Sox received scary news ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. Outfielder Eloy Jiménez was hospitalized Saturday morning due to abdominal pain.

The pain showed up Friday night and intensified Saturday morning. It's a tough break for Jiménez as he was recently on fire at the plate. He's currently on an eight-game hitting streak.

Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien Pedro Grifol told reporters that Eloy Jimenez went to a local hospital this morning suffering from abdominal pain. He said it started last night, intensified overnight. They're hoping to get an update before the game.

He's still in the hospital being monitored. Abdominal issues can be serious, and it's important that the situation gets resolved quickly. Jiménez stated to his manager Pedro Grifol that it hurt whenever he moved.

This is the worst time for the White Sox to deal with another injury to a key player. They have started to turn it around recently after a poor start to the season. They have won three of four to start May.

"I really hope he's ok. I swear there is no limit to the number of injuries the Sox can have," one fan tweeted.

Lakeview Blake @LakeviewBlake



"I really hope he's ok. I swear there is no limit to the number of injuries the Sox can have," one fan tweeted.

Lakeview Blake @LakeviewBlake

"This team is cursed right? The [consistent] injuries, unfortunate events, etc. I want to die," tweeted another fan.

"This team is cursed right? The [consistent] injuries, unfortunate events, etc. I want to die," tweeted another fan.

Johnny Cueto Lego @Baseballjerko

Bun @bunrxm

David @WeinoChi

Chicago White Sox fans can't believe how unlucky the team has been with injuries. They can't go a week without one of their key payers landing on the IL.

Angie @Hockeygirl3784 @ChuckGarfien Appendicitis? I hope not. It's pain i wouldn't wish on anyone!! @ChuckGarfien Appendicitis? I hope not. It's pain i wouldn't wish on anyone!!

Fans are hoping nothing major is going on with Jiménez. The White Sox will need his bat in the lineup to get back to playing competitive baseball. They have the talent to rival the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins for a division title.

Chicago White Sox need to get rid of the injury bug

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have been plagued by injuries all year. Their All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson has been on the IL since April 11th with a knee sprain. He's recently returned to the team but looks rusty at the plate.

Third Baseman Yoan Moncada was also placed on the IL on April 11th, with a back issue. Grifol stated that Moncada was nearing his rehab assignment. That's a bat they would love to have in their lineup, as he started the season as one of the team's best hitters.

Fans can look forward to the return of closer Liam Hendriks. Hendriks battled Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma over the offseason. He made his first rehab appearance on Friday, throwing a scoreless inning.

If the White Sox can get their roster healthy, they should start to turn it around. They have the talent to be a top team in the league.

