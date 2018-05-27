Choo makes history with walk-off home run, Rangers seeking ball

A walk-off home run saw Texas Rangers designated hitter Choo Shin-soo break a record.

Omnisport NEWS News 27 May 2018, 07:39 IST 14 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shin-Soo Choo

Texas Rangers designated hitter Choo Shin-soo picked a dramatic time to make history.

Choo hit a walk-off home run off Kevin McCarthy in the 10th inning on Saturday to give Texas a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Beyond being the game-winning blow, however, it was Choo's 176th career home run, making him the all-time leader in home runs among Asian-born players.

Japanese-born star Hideki Matsui (175) and Ichiro Suzuki (117) are second and third on the list, followed by Kenji Johjima (48), Kosuke Fukudome (42) and Choi Hee-seop (40).

The Choo Choo train is coming home! pic.twitter.com/kCRu4KsKG2 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 27, 2018

Choo had tied the mark on Friday and expressed surprise when a security guard brought him the ball, because he did not realise he had tied a record. Now, he and the Rangers are hoping the ball he hit for the record Saturday will surface. Someone in the Royals bullpen got the ball and tossed it to a fan in the bleachers. The Rangers tweeted out details of the search.

We have a request...



Choo’s HR, which set a ML record for most career homers by an Asian-born player, landed in the @Royals’ bullpen. The ball was then tossed to a lucky fan in the outfield...



IN SHORT, Choo would like the .



Reply with proof/ticket stub if you got it! pic.twitter.com/BU6ykTgGHz — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 26, 2018

The 35-year-old Choo, a native of Pusan, South Korea, is in his 14th MLB season. He downplayed his brush with history Friday, saying it only meant he had been around a long time.

"I am not a home run hitter. I've just played in this league a long time. That's not my focus," Choo said (via Star-Telegram.com).

"[Matsui] only played 10 years in the big leagues. If he had played longer, he would have more home runs than me. Somebody was going to break the record."