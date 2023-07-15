Cody Bellinger trade rumors: Top 3 landing spots for former MVP on expiring contract

Cody Bellinger is having a spectacular season with the Chicago Cubs in 2023. The outfielder has racked up 67 hits and 11 home runs in 222 at-bats with a .302 batting average.

However, the Cubs are third in the NL Central with a 42-48 record. As Chicago are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs, there have been rumors that Bellinger might be offloaded before the August 1 trade deadline.

Here, we take a look at three landing spots for the former NL MVP amid rumors of his move away from the Cubs.

3 potential landing spots for Cody Bellinger

#1. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are at the summit of the NL West with a 52-38 record. Dave Roberts' team has ambitions to win the World Series this year but needs a few reinforcements before the trade deadline.

Cody Bellinger would be a perfect addition to the Dodgers as he has previously played with the team for six seasons. A return to Los Angeles could be the perfect move for the baseman who has the tendency to step up in the crunch games.

#2. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are leading the AL West with a 53-39 record. Bruce Bochy's team has been the surprise package this year and will be looking to continue its excellent run for the remainder of the regular season.

The Rangers would become strong contenders to win the World Series if they manage to swoop in for Bellinger. The 28-year-old already has one championship to his name with the Dodgers and will be eager to add to his trophy cabinet.

#3. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are fifth in the AL East with a 49-43 record. However, Aaron Boone's team is still in the hunt for the playoffs, but the Bronx Bombers will need to get their act together in the second half of the campaign.

Luring a hitter like Bellinger before the trade deadline would come as a big boost for the Yankees. The two-time All-Star can bring some serious batting quality to the franchise that already boasts the likes of Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

