Correa undergoes successful thumb surgery

Carlos Correa said he is "ready for what's next" after the Houston Astros All-Star shortstop underwent successful thumb surgery.

by Omnisport News 20 Jul 2017, 02:01 IST

Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros

Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Correa was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday, a day after injuring the thumb while batting during the Astros' clash with the Seattle Mariners, and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

He posted a picture of himself post-surgery on Instagram with the caption: "Thanks everyone for your thoughts and prayers! God has a plan for everything. Successful Surgery, now ready for what's next."

Correa is hitting with a .320 average this season, he has 20 home runs and 66 RBI to his name and was seen as a strong candidate for the American League MVP.

With Correa out until early-to-mid September, Marwin Gonzalez will likely split time at shortstop with fellow infielder Alex Bregman.

Star prospect Colin Moran has been recalled from the Astros' Triple-A affiliate, the Fresno Grizzlies, to fill Correa's spot on the roster.

"Losing a player of Carlos' caliber for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch."

The Astros have a 15.5-game lead in the AL West.