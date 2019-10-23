Cubs expected to hire David Ross as manager

David Ross

The Chicago Cubs are expected to hire David Ross as their next manager later this week, according to multiple reports.

While many had considered Ross the frontrunner to replace Joe Maddon even before the previous manager's departure from Chicago became official, the move still represents a departure of sorts for the organisation.

Ross is only a few years removed from his playing days, having retired after helping the Cubs win the World Series - their first since 1908 - in 2016, and has worked primarily as a broadcaster since then.

You have to go back decades to find someone with a similar profile in the manager's role in Chicago — perhaps back to Phil Cavarretta's days as a player-manager in the early 1950s.

However, hiring Ross would follow the trend that has taken hold around the MLB of recent former players getting high-profile jobs with little prior experience, particularly Aaron Boone with the New York Yankees and Alex Cora with the Boston Red Sox, though Cora did spend one season as the Houston Astros bench coach.

Ross, 42, played for eight teams during his 14-year career, serving mostly as a backup catcher.

He was always well-regarded by teammates and coaching staffs and had a reputation as someone who would mentor other players in the clubhouse.

Ross has worked as an analyst for ESPN since retiring but has remained close to the Cubs, serving as a special assistant in the team's front office. He has made it clear throughout the process he would be interested in taking over as manager, and it appears he will now get his shot.

Astros bench coach Joe Espada was widely mentioned as the other top contender for the job.

If the hire is going to be announced this week, Thursday would seem the most likely time, as it is a travel day for the World Series.

Once the move is official, six managerial vacancies will remain around MLB, with the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals still searching.