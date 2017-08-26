Cubs' Maddon wants to play Dodgers in playoffs

by Omnisport News 26 Aug 2017, 10:07 IST

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is not worried about facing off with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB playoffs.

Maddon – who led the Cubs to World Series glory last season – actually wants to play them.

"We totally want it," Maddon said prior to Friday's 7-1 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Nothing would make me happier than that."

The Cubs hold a three-game lead in the National League (NL) Central over the St Louis Cardinals.

If the season ended today, they would face the Washington Nationals in the first round of the playoffs and potentially the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

Chicago are 2-4 against the Dodgers this season which is far from a dominating performance against the team from L.A.

Having won their 90th game on Thursday, the Dodgers are the best team in baseball and Maddon wants nothing more than to take down a giant.

"I've always been about you want to beat the best to be the best," he said. "They're the best right now, and you got to go through that group.

"I'm looking forward to that moment where I feel we're clicking on all cylinders like we had been last year, and we're getting closer to it. And when you get to that point, bring on all comers."