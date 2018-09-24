Cubs move closer to clinching NL Central

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 24 Sep 2018, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kyle Schwarber

The Chicago Cubs moved closer to clinching the National League (NL) Central in MLB on Sunday.

Chicago took an early lead and cruised to a 6-1 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The victory cut their magic number to clinch the division crown to five.

The Cubs tallied three runs in the first inning and plated another one inning later on a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber and Ian Happ then followed with RBIs in the third to help the Cubs pull away. The White Sox scored their lone run on an RBI double by Tim Anderson in the fifth.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks threw 7.2 innings and allowed just one run to pick up the victory. Five different Cubs players drove in at least one run in the game.

Now throw your hands up in the sky.



Powered by @Biofreeze pic.twitter.com/MjaA3NxeRe — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 23, 2018

With the win, the Cubs remained 2.5 games in front of the Brewers for first in the NL Central with seven to play. Milwaukee topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-6 on Sunday.

SNELL SHINES

Rays starter Blake Snell secured his 21st win of the season by throwing 6.2 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. Tampa Bay came away with a 5-2 victory.

A volume amount of Ks for Blake today.



11 of 'em if you're counting. pic.twitter.com/R5pB2qYJyC — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 23, 2018

Mets infielder Jeff McNeil tallied four hits in his team's 8-6 win over the Nationals. He is hitting .340 this season.

BREWERS DOMINATE KINGHAM

Pirates starter Nick Kingham surrendered five earned runs and recorded just four outs against the Brewers.

Braves catcher Tyler Flowers went 0 for three with two strikeouts in his team's 2-1 win over the Phillies.

WILD RUNS

The Brewers scored three runs on a wild pitch against the Pirates in the sixth inning.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 6-3 New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals 3-2 Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins 6-0 Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves 2-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers 13-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Mets 8-6 Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs 6-1 Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros 6-2 Los Angeles Angels

St Louis Cardinals 9-2 San Francisco Giants

Texas Rangers 6-1 Seattle Mariners

Minnesota Twins 5-1 Oakland Athletics

Colorado Rockies 2-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 14-0 San Diego Padres

Cleveland Indians 4-3 Boston Red Sox

BREWERS AT CARDINALS

These two teams would play each other in the National League wildcard game if the season ended on Sunday. Milwaukee enter the three-game series at Busch Stadium with a two-game advantage in the wildcard race while the Cardinals hold a slim lead over the Rockies for the second spot. Jack Flaherty (8-8, 3.08 ERA) is set to take the mound for St Louis while the Brewers have yet to announce a starter.