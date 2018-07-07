Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cubs prospect De La Cruz gets 80-game drug suspension

Associated Press
NEWS
News
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Oscar De La Cruz has been suspended 80 games under Major League Baseball's drug program.

The commissioner's office said Friday that the 23-year-old right-hander tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic and masking agent.

De La Cruz is 6-7 with a 5.24 ERA in 16 starts this season at Double-A Tennessee, and is considered among the Cubs' top prospects. He is covered under the major league drug program because he is on the 40-man major league roster and is on option to Tennessee.

The Cubs say that while they are "disappointed" in De La Cruz, they "will support him on his journey back."

He is the ninth player suspended this year under the big league drug program. The others are Seattle All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano, Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo, Houston pitcher Dean Deetz, Washington catcher Raudy Read, Pittsburgh pitcher Nik Turley, Kansas City outfielder Jorge Bonifacio, Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.

There have been 46 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Major League Baseball
Fernando Abad given 80-game drug suspension
RELATED STORY
Stars and stripes: Sending baseball's best to Washington
RELATED STORY
Rizzo, Russell, Cubs erupt after Kershaw exits, beat Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Cubs' Darvish feels soreness in triceps after rehab start
RELATED STORY
Mejia conditionally allowed to return from drug ban in 2019
RELATED STORY
Dodgers hit 3 homers for 51 in June, beat Cubs 7-5
RELATED STORY
Cano suspension leaves Seattle with questions, possibilities
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Will July be a hit or miss for MLB batters?
RELATED STORY
Cubs pound out 20 hits, beat Twins 14-9 at scorching Wrigley
RELATED STORY
Maeda sharp, Hernandez homers again, Dodgers beat Cubs 2-1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us