Cubs rally to give Lester much-deserved win
Jon Lester was impressive to help the Chicago Cubs to a seventh win in eight MLB games as they beat the St Louis Cardinals 3-2.
The Chicago Cubs rallied to claim a win in MLB, while Wilmer Flores stood up for the New York Mets on Saturday.
One day after suffering a meltdown in the eighth inning, the Cubs staged a comeback of their own in a 3-2 win over the St Louis Cardinals.
Chicago (50-46) earned their seventh win in eight games thanks to Jon Lester's fantastic outing.
Lester tossed 5.2 innings of perfect baseball, but his bid was broken up by opposing pitcher Adam Wainwright. He later gave up back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning.
It looked like the Cubs were going to drop another game due to a poor eighth, but their mostly quiet bats collected three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
San Diego Padres 4-5 San Francisco Giants
St Louis Cardinals 2-3 Chicago Cubs
Houston Astros 8-4 Baltimore Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers 9-8 Philadelphia Phillies
Detroit Tigers 5-6 Minnesota Twins
Miami Marlins 5-4 Cincinnati Reds
Oakland Athletics 5-6 New York Mets
Texas Rangers 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays
Toronto Blue Jays 1-2 Cleveland Indians
Chicago White Sox 2-7 Kansas City Royals
Pittsburgh Pirates 3-7 Colorado Rockies
Washington Nationals 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
Boston Red Sox 3-7 Los Angeles Angels
Atlanta Braves 2-6 Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees 5-6 Seattle Mariners
FABULOUS FLORES
Mets second baseman Flores hit his second career walk-off home run to lead New York to a 6-5 win against the Athletics. Flores finished the game two-for-five with the solo home run and a double.
Wilmer #walkoff!
ZIMMERMANN STILL STRUGGLING
The Tigers may have a major problem on their hands with starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann. The high-priced free agent from 2016 was torched for five earned runs on nine hits and four walks in just 3.2 innings in a 6-5 loss against the Twins. Zimmermann, who is set to make $74million from 2018-2020, is now 6-8 with a 5.81 ERA this season.
HERRERA HOMERS
Odubel Herrera went four-for-four with a home run and two doubles, but the Phillies lost 9-8 to the Brewers after trailing 8-1 at one point.
Odubel could teach a class on the art of the #BatFlip.
BLUE JAYS AT INDIANS
Cleveland (50-45) will try to continue their steady rise back into the form that sent them to the World Series last year by sending ace Corey Kluber (7-3, 2.86 ERA) to the mound to face off against J.A. Happ (3-6, 3.55 ERA) and the Blue Jays (44-53). The Indians' rotation has struggled this year, but Danny Salazar was great in his return Saturday, and Kluber has been electric all year.