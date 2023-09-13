The Windy City has a new reason to cheer as rookie sensation Pete Crow-Armstrong makes his much-anticipated debut for the Chicago Cubs. Fans are already singing his praises after an incredible leaping catch during his first game that left everyone in awe.

Expand Tweet

"Rookie of the year, crown him" - Joked one fan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The 20-year-old outfielder has been a highly touted prospect, and the excitement surrounding his call-up to the Major League was palpable. With the Cubs pushing for their first postseason appearance in years, Crow-Armstrong’s arrival couldn’t be more timely.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Known for his exceptional defensive skills, Crow-Armstrong lived up to the hype in the very first inning of his Major League debut. Facing a towering fly ball off the bat of Nolan Jones, Crow-Armstrong leaped high above the outfield wall, robbing Jones of what appeared to be a certain home run. Even the Rockies crowd erupted in cheers, and social media was abuzz with praise for his remarkable athleticism.

How god is Pete Crow-Armstrong offensively?

But Crow-Armstrong isn’t just a defensive marvel; his offensive game has been steadily improving, making him a true two-way talent. With impressive numbers in the minor leagues, he’s shown the potential to be a future superstar in Major League Baseball.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has also shown impressive offensive number in the Minor Leagues.

As fans and analysts alike showe him with accolades, it’s clear that Pete Crow-Armstrong is a name we’ll be hearing for years to come. The Chicago Cubs have a gem on their hands, and the sky’s the limit for this young rookie. Some fans are already joking:

I’ve seen enough, induct him into the hall of fame."

Expand Tweet

While that might be a bit premature, the excitement is certainly justified. Keep an eye on Pete Crow-Armstrong as he continues to dazzle on the field and win hearts in the Windy City.