Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cubs' Russell suspended for 40 games by MLB

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    04 Oct 2018, 07:46 IST
Addison Russell
Addison Russell

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been suspended for 40 games after violating the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement on Wednesday, with Russell's ban retroactive to September 21 and running into the start of the 2019 season.

An All-Star and World Series champion, had been on paid administrative leave while MLB investigated allegations the 24-year-old verbally and physically abused his wife of three years Melisa Reidy – formerly Reidy-Russell. The couple divorced in August 2018.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Addison Russell violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," Manfred said in a statement released by MLB. 

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games."

Russell was placed on leave in September when a blog post, believed to have been written by Reidy, detailed the allegations of abuse against the player. He called the allegations "completely false" in a statement released by the MLBPA on the 2012 first-round pick's behalf.

No criminal charges have been filed against Russell.

Russell released a statement on his decision not to appeal the suspension.

"After gaining a full understanding of the situation I have concluded it's in the best interest of my family to accept MLB's proposed resolution of this matter," the statement read, via ESPN. "I wish my ex-wife well and hope we can live in peace for the benefit of our child."

The Cubs were eliminated from postseason contention on Tuesday, so the ban has no playoff implications.

Omnisport
NEWS
MLB gives Russell 40-game ban under domestic violence policy
RELATED STORY
Cubs' Russell placed on leave after domestic violence claims
RELATED STORY
Cubs, Brewers, Dodgers and Rockies force tiebreaker games
RELATED STORY
Brewers edge Cubs to win NL Central
RELATED STORY
Rockies edge Cubs in wildcard game
RELATED STORY
Sabathia suspended for five games in 2019 after Rays...
RELATED STORY
Brewers, Cubs clinch playoff spots in crowded NL
RELATED STORY
Mets-Cubs game suspended until Wed. at 1-1 in 10th inning
RELATED STORY
Cubs move closer to clinching NL Central
RELATED STORY
Info, please: MLB tells teams scouting cards OK for pitchers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us