Cubs take control early, cruise to win over Cardinals

The Cubs scored early on Friday against the Cardinals to record an easy win.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 11:48 IST
77
Bryant-Kris-USNews-061518-ftr-getty
Kris Bryant

Chicago plated five runs in the first four innings to take control of their series opener, adding six more in the fifth to cruise to a 13-5 victory over St Louis.

Ian Happ opened the scoring for Chicago with a solo home run in the third and Cubs star Kris Bryant snapped a long homer-less drought with a deep drive to left-center field three batters later.

The visitors did not hold back from that point and led the rest of the way to enjoy a comfortable win.

Bryant finished the game with two hits and four RBIs. Kyle Schwarber added a three-run homer in the fifth.

Cardinals starter Michael Wacha surrendered nine runs, eight earned, in four innings on the mound. Jon Lester threw six innings and allowed two runs for Chicago.

The win moved the Cubs to 39-27 this year while the Cardinals fall to 36-31.

 

LOAISIGA SHUTS OUT RAYS

Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga pitched five shut-out innings and allowed just three hits in his MLB debut against the Rays which New York won 5-0.

Yangervis Solarte went three for four with two runs scored and three RBIs in the Blue Jays' 6-5 victory over the Nationals.

 

ARRIETA GIVES AWAY EIGHT AS PHILLIES CRASH

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta allowed eight runs, four earned, in just 3.1 innings on the mound in a 13-2 loss to the Brewers.

The Reds lineup went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position in their 3-2 loss to the Pirates. Cincinnati left 10 runners on base in the game.

 

CORREA'S SOLO HOMER

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa belted a solo home run in the fourth inning of a 7-3 win over the Royals.

FRIDAYS RESULTS 

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Cincinatti Reds
New York Yankees 5-0 Tampa Bay Rays
Miami Marlins 2-0 Baltimore Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Washington Nationals
Minnesota Twins 6-5 Cleveland Indians
San Diego Padres 9-3 Atlanta Braves
Colorado Rockies 9-5 Texas Rangers
Detroit Tigers 4-3 Chicago White Sox
Milwaukee Brewers 13-2 Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs 13-5 St Louis Cardinals
Houston Astros 7-3 Kansas City Royals 
LA Angels 8-4 Oakland Athletics 
Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 New York Mets
Seattle Mariners 7-6 Boston Red Sox
LA Dodgers 3-2 San Francisco Giants 

 

NATIONALS AT BLUE JAYS

Washington starter Max Scherzer will look to continue his hot form against Toronto on Saturday. Scherzer has registered a 10-2 record and a 2.00 ERA in a NL-high 94.2 innings pitched this season. Scherzer has thrown at least six innings in his last 12 starts. Marco Estrada (3-6, 5.09 ERA) will take the mound for the Blue Jays. Toronto won the series opener Friday 6-5.

