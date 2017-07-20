Cubs win sixth straight, Arenado hits three home runs

The Chicago Cubs are making their move in MLB, posting their sixth straight win.

by Omnisport News 20 Jul 2017, 10:31 IST

The Chicago Cubs recorded their sixth consecutive win in MLB to close in on the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs have not lost since the All-Star break and Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves was Chicago's sixth straight.

The Cubs are moving ever so closer to the first-placed Brewers, who fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday to lose their fourth in a row.

The Brewers have seen their lead in the National League (NL) Central dwindle to just 1.5 games over the Cubs, who play host to the division rival St Louis Cardinals this weekend before heading to Milwaukee for a three-game series next week at Miller Park.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 8-2 Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies 10-3 Miami Marlins

New York Yankees 1-6 Minnesota Twins

Seattle Mariners 4-1 Houston Astros

San Diego Padres 4-18 Colorado Rockies

Tampa Bay Rays 2-7 Oakland Athletics

Cleveland Indians 4-5 San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers 2-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Texas Rangers 2-10 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-4 Cincinnati Reds

St Louis Cardinals 3-7 New York Mets

Toronto Blue Jays 1-5 Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1 Chicago White Sox

Detroit Tigers 3-4 Kansas City Royals

Washington Nationals 0-7 Los Angeles Angels

INCREDIBLE ARENADO

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado hit three home runs as part of a five-hit day in Colorado's 18-4 win over the Padres at Coors Field. Arenado drove in seven runs and had an opportunity for a sixth hit in the bottom of the eighth, but lined out to left field.

That’s THREE homers for Nolan Arenado! He is now 5-for-5 with 7 RBIs … in the 7th inning. pic.twitter.com/vJDsZUBipB — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2017

RICHARD CRUSHED BY ROCKIES

Padres pitcher Clayton Richard allowed 11 runs, 10 of them earned, off 14 hits and gave up two home runs over 3.2 innings. Richard's ERA went from 4.75 to 5.35 as he struck out just three batters and walked one. To put his runs allowed into perspective, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has allowed 11 runs over his last 56.1 innings pitched.

ROBINSON DENIES MURPHY

Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy thought he was going to have at least a double down the line. Angels right fielder Shane Robinson had other ideas, laying out to take an extra-base hit away from Murphy in the first inning at Angel Stadium.

BRAVES AT DODGERS

The Dodgers (66-29) are on fire and will go for their 12th straight win on Thursday. They will turn to Brandon McCarthy (6-3, 3.38 ERA) as they try to improve on baseball's best record. The Braves (45-48) will give the ball to Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 3.84), who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning the last time he pitched in California.