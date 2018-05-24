Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Cubs, Yankees find very different ways to lose

    The Chicago Cubs lost 1-0 to the Cleveland Indians, while the New York Yankees were beaten 12-10 by the Texas Rangers in MLB.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 11:18 IST
    20
    Yankees
    The New York Yankees during their loss to the Texas Rangers

    It does not matter whether a team has two hits or 15, there is always a way to lose a game, and the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees proved it on Wednesday.

    For the Cubs, they simply could not figure out Cleveland Indians starter Adam Plutko during their 1-0 loss.

    Plutko held Chicago hitless through six innings and led Cleveland to a shut-out victory.

    "It was nice to see because we know when he commands he can be pretty good," Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters after the game. "But on a night when he didn't command real well, he still did pretty damn good."

    As for the Yankees, they suffered a 12-10 loss to the Texas Rangers.

    The Yankees could not stop scoring runs as they managed to hit four home runs, tally seven extra-base hits and 14 hits in total.

    Yet, they could not stop a Rangers line-up last in the American League (AL) West in runs per game.

    Aaron Judge smacked a 471-foot homer, but that was not enough to overcome seven earned runs from CC Sabathia, and five runs in three innings of relief between Chasen Shreve, David Robertson and Dellin Betances.

     

    ENGELS INSPIRES CRUSHING WIN

    Chicago White Sox centerfielder Adam Engel nearly doubled his hit total for the month going four for four with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs in a 11-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles.

    Josh Harrison went four for six and hit a go-ahead triple in the 12th to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

     

    GODLEY UNABLE TO LIFT SLUMPING D-BACKS

    Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley was no help in stopping the team's skid as he allowed eight runs (six earned) in 3.3 innings of a 9-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He matched a season-worst six walks in the defeat.

     

    CALHOUN LEADS NINTH-INNING RALLY

    Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun has a good arm, but it would be hard to believe anyone knew it was at this level when he caught Curtis Granderson tagging up as the Toronto Blue Jays tried to tie the game up in the ninth inning of a 5-4 Los Angeles win.

     

    WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

    Detroit Tigers 4-1 Minnesota Twins
    Milwaukee Brewers 9-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
    Houston Astros 4-1 San Francisco Giants
    Kansas City Royals 5-2 St Louis Cardinals
    Texas Rangers 12-10 New York Yankees
    San Diego Padres 3-1 Washington Nationals
    Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Toronto Blue Jays
    Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 Atlanta Braves
    Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Cincinnati Reds
    Boston Red Sox 4-1 Tampa Bay Rays
    Cleveland Indians 1-0 Chicago Cubs
    Miami Marlins 2-1 New York Mets
    Chicago White Sox 11-1 Baltimore Orioles
    Seattle Mariners 1-0 Oakland Athletics
    Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 Colorado Rockies

     

    ASTROS AT INDIANS

    It is a rematch of the series opener between the Indians and Houston Astros last week. It is Charlie Morton (6-0, 1.94 ERA) against Mike Clevinger (3-1, 2.87 ERA), but this time it is in Cleveland. Both teams are coming off two-game sweeps with the Astros dropping the San Francisco Giants and the Indians beating the Cubs. It is a four-game series and every game promises to be a close one. Thursday will just get it started. 

