Darin Ruf Free Agency Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for the MLB veteran

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants announced that Darin Ruf cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A.

The veteran hitter had a decent start to the season, with six hits in 23 at-bats. However, Ruf was considered surplus to requirements in San Francisco.

Now that the 36-year-old has entered free agency, there will be a number of teams monitoring his services. Hence, it will be interesting to see which team Ruf suits up for next.

3 landing spots for Darin Ruf

#1 New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have struggled in the first month of the 2023 season. Aaron Boone's side are currently fourth in the AL East and have been dealing with several injury woes.

Given that the Yankees are on the mend, they could use a hitter like Darin Ruf in their lineup. He can provide stability and consistency to the team's misfiring attack.

#2 Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have had an underwhelming start to the campaign and are fifth in the AL East with a 22-18 record. Alex Cora's side haven't been fluid with their batting and are in need of an experienced hitter to navigate them through this tricky phase.

Many analysts belive Ruf could be the perfect addition to this Boston Side. The batter can handle left-handed pitchers extremely well and lay a platform for other big hitters

#3 Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have had a disastrous start to their season. Mark Kotsay's team is languishing in fifth place on the AL West table with just nine wins and 32 defeats.

As Oakland is in dire straits at the moment, they need reinforcements. Ruf can bring solidity and efficiency to the Athletics' batting lineup. However, it's unlikely that he will be able to solve all of their problems.

